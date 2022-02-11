Marketing News & Strategy

Prank Bud Light Next website gets taken down

Budlightnext.com, as well as associated URLs with the owner listed as 'MillerCoors,' are no longer functional less than 24 hours after Ad Age report
By Ann-Christine Diaz and E.J. Schultz. Published on February 11, 2022.
Marketing winners and losers of the week
BudLightNext.com still
On Thursday Ad Age spotted a website bearing the name of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s new zero-carb beer Bud Light Next but featuring ridiculous content not associated with the product (including the image above). Less than 24 hours after, that URL—budlightnext.com—can no longer be reached.

The website featured a series of redirects to other URLs with strange names such as cutebabyturtle.com and whydidyoulookatthatyoufreak.com, but those sites are no longer functioning as well. A “Who Is” search of the Bud Light Next site yesterday revealed that the domain name owner was protected by a privacy service, yet the attached URLs indicated that the owner was MillerCoors, the previous name of Molson Coors’s U.S. division before it was retired in 2019. (See a video capture of the sites below.)

On Thursday, when Ad Age reached out to Molson Coors about the site, the company declined to comment and instead offered to discuss its recent “Math” campaign, which included a new spot from agency Mischief that poked fun at how AB InBev’s new Bud Light Next product has more calories (80) than Molson Coors’ 64-calorie beer, Miller64. 

When Ad Age reached out to AB InBev for comment on the site yesterday, the company did not respond before press time. Ad Age reached out again, for a response to the site being taken down, but AB InBev has not responded to the new development as of midday. 

Multiple Molson Coors representatives did not respond to requests for comment today.

The new incident seems to be stirring up tension once again between the two big brewers, recalling the “Corngate” controversy from 2019, when Bud Light poked fun at Molson Coors’ use of corn syrup in Miller Lite and Coors Light in three Super Bowl ads. Molson Coors subsequently filed a lawsuit against its competitor seeking to pull the ads from the airwaves.

The latest flare-up shows that AB InBev did not secure the domain name for Bud Light Next. (On Molson Coors’ part, the Miller64.com website features information about the brewer’s product.)

An ad agency executive with experience working for beer brands suggested AB InBev could have a legal case against Molson Coors, should it be proven to be behind the stunt, because it makes use of the Bud Light name. Still, this person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Molson’s defense could be that it engaged in parody and “good-natured teasing.”

Daliah Saper, a lawyer specializing in trademark issues, said, “If it’s not readily obvious that the domain name and its content are intended to be a parody or comparative advertising or some sort of commentary, then there would potentially be claims rooted in tortuous interference or consumer deception laws.” The defense would be to “hide under a First Amendment claim to create a parody.”

As for what effect the stunt might have on consumers, the ad agency executive was skeptical it would do much at all. 

“Evidently no one learned anything from the giant embarrassment of ‘Corngate’ where the breweries and marketing people were only talking to each other but using the Super Bowl and hundreds of millions of dollars in media over the year and none of the brands grew and no one cared,” this person said.

See Miller64's math-themed ad and the Bud Light Next Super Bowl spot below.

Thumbnail
