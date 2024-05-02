Rainn Wilson on getting ‘The Office’ gang back together for AT&T Business

Wilson told Ad Age this week that AT&T and BBDO came to him with the framework of the idea but that it kept growing.

“They said, ‘Oh, we’d like to bring on Craig as well.’ Then all of a sudden it was Craig and Jenna and Brian and Kate and Creed—half the ‘Office’ cast. And honestly, what a delight to spend a couple of days on the set with my old family. I always said I had my family at home and for 10 years I had this other family at Dunder Mufflin. It was just a hoot.”

Wilson brought in Aaron Lee, a friend who’s written for shows including “Family Guy” and “Ted,” to work on the campaign, which extended beyond the video scripts to all sorts of other content, from website copy to more LinkedIn posts to a whole album of spoken-word sleep tracks available on Spotify.

A feel-good ensemble

For the client, the goal was to show how AT&T Business helps small businesses with a variety of offerings, from networking services to cybersecurity to cloud connectivity. Having old colleagues from “The Office” start their own new business was a way to create a humorous use case that could humanize the tech and how it can help.