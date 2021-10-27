Marketing News & Strategy

Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts

Redbox taps Team Whistle to handle direct ad sales
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on October 27, 2021.
As Redbox looks to grow its streaming advertising business, it tapped Palomino Media Group to handle the company's direct ad sales. 

Redbox, which went public on NASDAQ earlier this week, has made significant inroads in the ad-supported video-on-demand space as it looks to pivot its historically DVD rental-based business into the streaming age. Its portfolio recently topping 120 channels thanks to newer additions including Yahoo Finance and several Cox Media Group-owned local news channels.

Earlier this month, Redbox also finalized a multiyear deal with Lionsgate that will allow the film studio’s titles to be distributed via Redbox’s ad-supported streaming channels. The deal also allows Lionsgate to distribute some original Redbox Entertainment content.

Media sales group Palomino, which is owned by sports and entertainment media company Team Whistle, has historically worked with top brand clients including Procter & Gamble, Geico, Clorox, Capital One and more.

“We are excited to partner with Redbox in their efforts to scale revenue growth on their streaming platform and deliver a best-in-class experience for Redbox’s advertiser partners,” said Kyle Young, Team Whistle’s executive VP of solutions. 

 

“As we work to rapidly grow our free streaming business, having a partner like Palomino will help us grow even faster,” said Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer at Redbox.

Redbox went public on Monday after closing its merger with special-purpose acquisition company Seaport Global. The IPO is expected to help fund Redbox's push further into digital. 

Join Ad Age on Nov. 9 and 10 for our second annual Ad Age Next: Streaming conference, featuring the event’s largest-ever lineup of industry leaders who will discuss the present and future of the rapidly evolving business. Additional information and tickets can be found here.

Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

