Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts

As Redbox looks to grow its streaming advertising business, it tapped Palomino Media Group to handle the company's direct ad sales.

Redbox, which went public on NASDAQ earlier this week, has made significant inroads in the ad-supported video-on-demand space as it looks to pivot its historically DVD rental-based business into the streaming age. Its portfolio recently topping 120 channels thanks to newer additions including Yahoo Finance and several Cox Media Group-owned local news channels.

Earlier this month, Redbox also finalized a multiyear deal with Lionsgate that will allow the film studio’s titles to be distributed via Redbox’s ad-supported streaming channels. The deal also allows Lionsgate to distribute some original Redbox Entertainment content.

Media sales group Palomino, which is owned by sports and entertainment media company Team Whistle, has historically worked with top brand clients including Procter & Gamble, Geico, Clorox, Capital One and more.

“We are excited to partner with Redbox in their efforts to scale revenue growth on their streaming platform and deliver a best-in-class experience for Redbox’s advertiser partners,” said Kyle Young, Team Whistle’s executive VP of solutions.