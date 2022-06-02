Longtime ad exec Richard 'Dick' Tarlow dies at 81

Longtime Madison Avenue advertising executive Richard “Dick” Tarlow, who was known for cosmetic and fashion clients including Revlon, Ralph Lauren and Neutrogena, died May 27. He was 81.

After working for several advertising agencies, Tarlow in 1977 started his own with partner Don Kurtz called Kurtz & Tarlow, which Ad Age a few years later called the fastest-growing shop in the nation. Just over a decade later, the agency was sold to Geers Gross, which was later sold to then-McCann Erickson and eventually became part of Interpublic Group of Cos.

At the behest of his former Max Factor client, the New York native began another shop—Tarlow Advertising—in the late 1980s, notching $50 million in billings in under two years. Tarlow later was bought by Revlon and became the in-house agency for the beauty brands giant, handling brands including Almay, Jean Nate and Jontue.

''Today I know what we do and how good we are and I don't have the fear any more,'' Tarlow told the legendary New York Times ad columnist Phil Dougherty in 1988 about opening his own agency. ''I'm a much better boss. Still demanding, but fairer.'' Tarlow's father, Ted, was a classmate of Bill Bernbach's at New York University, according to the Times.