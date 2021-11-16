Roku’s new campaign is aimed at helping marketers future-proof advertising

Roku is looking to woo marketers by showing them how to future-proof their advertising in its latest campaign.

Less than two months after launching its largest-ever consumer-facing brand campaign, Roku is back with a new push by marketers, for marketers, that touts the company’s OneView demand-side platform. Created with R/GA, the new campaign represents the most significant advertising effort to date from Roku’s own ad business and its first push for OneView itself as it gears up for advancing changes in almost all aspects of the marketing industry.

Launched in May 2020, OneView is Roku’s proprietary ad platform that allows brands and agencies to purchase ad inventory directly with its streaming TV properties.

The campaign’s focus on marketers themselves, as people, influenced the channels on which the creative will run, according to Jordan Rost, head of ad marketing at Roku. “A lot of b-to-b marketing is very rational, but we wanted to strike at the emotion,” Rost said.