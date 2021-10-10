Marketing News & Strategy

See how Lego is celebrating International Day of The Girl

The brand teams with Geena Davis to celebrate girls' empowerment
By Sydney Gold. Published on October 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
HBO’s ‘Succession' is back and Publicis Groupe posts earnings: The Week Ahead
20211008_chelsea_lego_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Lego

Lego on Monday will debut its new “Ready for Girls” campaign to celebrate International Day of The Girl, the latest of several inclusive branding efforts from the toy company. The campaign coincides with the release of research done by Lego and The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media exploring the ways gender roles influences and limits play for children.

The campaign includes three short films celebrating entrepreneurial girls from across the world, as well as a 10-step guide to inclusive play.  It was produced by The Lego Agency and will debut across Lego’s social platforms.

This isn’t Lego’s first inclusive marketing initiative. The brand debuted its first pride collection in May, and in March Lego recreated its 1980s "What it is is beautiful" ad to mark International Women’s Day.

“[Lego] clearly wants to take a leadership position by launching this ‘Ready for Girls’ campaign and really celebrating girls around the world to overcome old-fashioned gender stereotypes. And we're very supportive of their efforts because they really want to be leaders in this area, which I think is fantastic,” said Geena Davis, actress, activist, and founder of The Geena Davis Institute, which advocates for gender balance. 

The data shows stigma around “girl toys” and “boy toys” among kids, finding 74% of boys and 62% of girls agree with the statement, “some activities are just meant for girls to do, while others are meant for boys to do.” 

"We found, for one thing, that girls are ready for the world, but society isn’t really quite ready yet to support their growth,” said Davis.

Julia Goldin, chief marketing and product officer for the Lego Group, sees the research as an opportunity for Lego help eliminate the gendered interpretations of toys.“We believe there is a need for society to rebuild perceptions, actions and words to support the creative empowerment of all children and that the Lego Group has an important role to play in this process,” said Goldin. 

More Lego news
Billy Porter joins Lego to help kids get creative in 'Rebuild the World' content series
Alexandra Jardine
Playful Lego tech springs to life at Cannes Future Lions
Ann-Christine Diaz
Lego's LGBTQIA+ set celebrates diversity in rainbow colors
Alexandra Jardine

While the “Ready for Girls” campaign specifically focuses on girls, the data found boys to be more fearful of participating in activities or play deemed feminine. While 42% of girls worry about being made fun of for playing with “boy toys,” 71% of boys worry about being made fun of for enjoying activities or toys typically associated with girls. The study posits two potential contributing factors to this trend — that girls have been actively encouraged to pursue male-dominated activities and the fact that men’s endeavors tend to be valued more highly. 

Parents are just as culpable as their kids, the study finds, reporting "they are almost six times as likely to think of scientists and athletes as men than women (85% vs. 15%) and over eight times as likely to think of engineers as men than women (89% vs. 11%).” Kid respondents held similar beliefs.  

“It is interesting that girls are seeing themselves in a wider way, in a more evolved way, more than their parents are,” said Davis. 

The toy brand plans to continue pushing towards greater inclusion in play. “We have been exploring different passion points and play patterns as well as communication to ensure the Lego brand remains relevant and is gender-inclusive for years. Our Lego Group global insights team is constantly looking at play patterns and perceptions towards play amongst children and their parents across the world,” said Goldin.

Lego saw strong earnings in 2020, reporting roughly $7 billion in sales growth and the trend hasn’t slowed in 2021 — the brand showed 46% growth in revenue during the first half of the year.

In this article:

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

HBO’s ‘Succession' is back and Publicis Groupe posts earnings: The Week Ahead

HBO’s ‘Succession' is back and Publicis Groupe posts earnings: The Week Ahead
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas

Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas

How brands celebrate Hispanic heritage all year long

How brands celebrate Hispanic heritage all year long
Louis Vuitton inks ‘Squid Game’ actress for brand deal

Louis Vuitton inks ‘Squid Game’ actress for brand deal
Watch the NBA’s legend-filled 75th anniversary ad

Watch the NBA’s legend-filled 75th anniversary ad
How iFit is taking on Peloton (despite 'adverse market conditions')

How iFit is taking on Peloton (despite 'adverse market conditions')
Oatly CEO bets brand strength can overcome supply woes

Oatly CEO bets brand strength can overcome supply woes