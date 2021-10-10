See how Lego is celebrating International Day of The Girl

This isn’t Lego’s first inclusive marketing initiative. The brand debuted its first pride collection in May, and in March Lego recreated its 1980s "What it is is beautiful" ad to mark International Women’s Day.

“[Lego] clearly wants to take a leadership position by launching this ‘Ready for Girls’ campaign and really celebrating girls around the world to overcome old-fashioned gender stereotypes. And we're very supportive of their efforts because they really want to be leaders in this area, which I think is fantastic,” said Geena Davis, actress, activist, and founder of The Geena Davis Institute, which advocates for gender balance.

The data shows stigma around “girl toys” and “boy toys” among kids, finding 74% of boys and 62% of girls agree with the statement, “some activities are just meant for girls to do, while others are meant for boys to do.”

"We found, for one thing, that girls are ready for the world, but society isn’t really quite ready yet to support their growth,” said Davis.

Julia Goldin, chief marketing and product officer for the Lego Group, sees the research as an opportunity for Lego help eliminate the gendered interpretations of toys.“We believe there is a need for society to rebuild perceptions, actions and words to support the creative empowerment of all children and that the Lego Group has an important role to play in this process,” said Goldin.