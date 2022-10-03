See McDonald’s’ first Cactus Plant Flea Market ad

McDonald's today released the first ad in its collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. The spot highlights the “Cactus Plant Flea Market” box, which is positioned like a Happy Meal for adults.
The ad, created by Wieden+Kennedy New York, shows the fast food brand’s classic characters Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie—now with four eyes, in the style of Cactus Plant’s mascot—hopping into a car driven by Cactus Plant Flea Market’s yellow mascot “Cactus Buddy!” They travel to a McDonald’s drive-thru and yell “the box, the box!”