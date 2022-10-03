Marketing News & Strategy

See McDonald’s’ first Cactus Plant Flea Market ad

The commercial from Wieden+Kennedy New York shows the fast food brand’s characters driving to get the Cactus Plant Flea Market box
By Jade Yan. Published on October 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Lexus returns as ‘Black Panther’ sponsor—this time to plug an EV
Credit: Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s

McDonald's today released the first ad in its collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. The spot highlights the “Cactus Plant Flea Market” box, which is positioned like a Happy Meal for adults.

The ad, created by Wieden+Kennedy New York, shows the fast food brand’s classic characters Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie—now with four eyes, in the style of Cactus Plant’s mascot—hopping into a car driven by Cactus Plant Flea Market’s yellow mascot “Cactus Buddy!” They travel to a McDonald’s drive-thru and yell “the box, the box!”

The box includes a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal—packaged with figurines of the McDonaldland characters and “Cactus Buddy!” 

Pricing for the box will vary by location. Those who buy the meals will also be in the running to win merch created as part of the collaboration. The merchandise, which includes t-shirts and a Grimace chair, will also be available online along with hoodies and other collectibles.

Cactus Plant has previously worked with brands ranging from Nike to Marc Jacobs.

More from Ad Age
How DTC fitness brand Nobull is competing with the giants of athletic apparel
Asa Hiken
The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about now
Alexandra Jardine
TwitchCon comes to San Diego and ‘The Real Love Boat’ premieres: The Week Ahead
Ad Age Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Headshot of Jade Yan, reporter, Ad Age
Jade Yan

Jade Yan is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She has worked for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, along with The South Side Weekly, City Bureau and The Peoria Journal-Star.

 

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Lexus returns as ‘Black Panther’ sponsor—this time to plug an EV

Lexus returns as ‘Black Panther’ sponsor—this time to plug an EV
Peloton to put bikes in Hilton hotels as part of new deal

Peloton to put bikes in Hilton hotels as part of new deal
Kim Kardashian to pay $1.3 million to SEC over crypto touting

Kim Kardashian to pay $1.3 million to SEC over crypto touting
Victoria’s Secret continues rebrand with new global push

Victoria’s Secret continues rebrand with new global push
Sprite sponsors new ‘Black Panther’ movie—here are its plans

Sprite sponsors new ‘Black Panther’ movie—here are its plans
TwitchCon comes to San Diego and ‘The Real Love Boat’ premieres: The Week Ahead

TwitchCon comes to San Diego and ‘The Real Love Boat’ premieres: The Week Ahead
How DTC fitness brand Nobull is competing with the giants of athletic apparel

How DTC fitness brand Nobull is competing with the giants of athletic apparel
Hot sauce brand Truff debuts first TV ad after social media success

Hot sauce brand Truff debuts first TV ad after social media success