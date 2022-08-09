Serena Williams retires—a look back at her ad legacy

Just Egg partners with Serena Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal on a campaign - May 2022

The brand, known for creating more sustainable food, launched an ad in which Williams could be seen eating a perfectly plated Just Egg breakfast sandwich.

“Serena Williams is an inspiration on and off the court and it has been a thrill and honor to partner with her on our latest Just Egg campaign and welcome her as an investor,” the brand said in a statement Tuesday. “Her athletic, philanthropic and entrepreneurial endeavors are unparalleled, and we look forward to seeing what she accomplishes next. She’ll always be the GOAT to us.”