Behind Snoop Dogg’s next marketing act—a college bowl game sponsorship

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop will push the rapper’s new canned cocktails
By Jon Springer. Published on May 07, 2024.
Snoop Dogg’s new canned cocktails, Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, will be the presenting sponsor of the Arizona Bowl.

Credit: Defiant LLC

It’s the biggest bowl Snoop Dogg has ever had.

The entertainer has signed a three-year deal to be the title sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, a college football game bringing together teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences that will also promote Snoop Dogg’s new alcohol beverage and his youth football program. The event, which for the past three years was sponsored by Bartstool Sports, will be officially known as the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

The deal marks the first time an alcohol brand has sponsored a bowl game since the NCAA changed its rules allowing for it in 2022, according to Craig Sloan, president of Playfly Sports, the sports media and marketing firm that secured the deal for the Arizona Bowl. It is also unusual to have a person as the entitlement sponsor. But Sloan said Snoop was “a force of will in the marketing world, and he understands cultural components,” to make such an arrangement a success.

“He’ll be actively using his influence and his profile to promote the game and the product, and I would imagine that he’ll be on-site for it when the game actually occurs," Sloan said in an interview. Attendance at the game is a “critical mission” for bowl games, he added.

The game will take place Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. MST in Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. A broadcast partner has yet to be announced.

“This will be buzzworthy,” Sloan said. “For a game that admittedly doesn’t usually feature a matchup of power-five highly ranked schools, [Snoop Dogg] puts it into a unique position of becoming an entertainment vehicle.”

Pop-Tarts last year proved how second-tier bowl games can be a valuable marketing asset when its edible mascot stunt went viral.

While terms of the Snoop deal were not disclosed, Sloan said it represents a “seven-figure” annual outlay.

The rapper and actor has become a familiar face on the advertising scene, plugging brands including Solo Stove, Grubhub, 19 Crimes and Corona, among many others. Snoop and Corona parted ways after three years early this year; Gin & Juice By Dre & Snoop was announced in February and launched this spring.

Snoop—whose given name Calvin Broadus Jr.—and Dre are co-owners of the company producing the new gin-based ready-to-drink cocktails with 5.9% alcohol by volume. The drinks are distributed by Southern Glazer’s. Snoop previously launched a gin brand called Indoggo.

Pop-Tarts gained major earned media attention at last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Credit: Front Office Sports via Pepper Brooks on Twitter

The RTD beverage is named after “Gin & Juice,” a hit track from Snoop Dogg’s 1994 “Doggystyle” album that was produced by Dr. Dre.

Among the programs planned around the bowl game is a “Snooper Bowl” tournament for youth football teams from California and Arizona. Snoop established the Snoop Youth Football League 17 years ago, with more than 40 alumni making it to the NFL, according to a press release.

 

“I’ve sent many players through my SYFL to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game-day experience like never before.”

Jon Springer

Jon Springer covers sports marketing and beverage marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Maryland.

