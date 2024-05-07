Behind Snoop Dogg’s next marketing act—a college bowl game sponsorship

It’s the biggest bowl Snoop Dogg has ever had.

The entertainer has signed a three-year deal to be the title sponsor of the Arizona Bowl, a college football game bringing together teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences that will also promote Snoop Dogg’s new alcohol beverage and his youth football program. The event, which for the past three years was sponsored by Bartstool Sports, will be officially known as the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

The deal marks the first time an alcohol brand has sponsored a bowl game since the NCAA changed its rules allowing for it in 2022, according to Craig Sloan, president of Playfly Sports, the sports media and marketing firm that secured the deal for the Arizona Bowl. It is also unusual to have a person as the entitlement sponsor. But Sloan said Snoop was “a force of will in the marketing world, and he understands cultural components,” to make such an arrangement a success.

“He’ll be actively using his influence and his profile to promote the game and the product, and I would imagine that he’ll be on-site for it when the game actually occurs," Sloan said in an interview. Attendance at the game is a “critical mission” for bowl games, he added.

The game will take place Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. MST in Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. A broadcast partner has yet to be announced.