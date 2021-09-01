Spotify ads seen as more trustworthy than TikTok, Kantar study finds

Spotify is seen as the most trusted platform for ads, according to a new study by Kantar Media.

While consumers say they are most receptive to ads on TikTok, Spotify is actually the most trusted, followed by Google and Amazon.

That was one of the findings from Kantar’s Media Reactions 2021 report. Kantar surveyed over 900 marketing professionals and 14,500 consumers across 23 markets worldwide, representing over 80% of global media spend.

The report focuses on several themes, including which platforms are the most innovative and trustworthy. Instagram best manages this balancing act while YouTube, Google and Facebook are trusted platforms but are considered slightly less innovative.

TikTok is innovative, but is not yet trusted by marketers when taking into account brand safety and ad measurement. But there’s no denying the popularity and reach of the app: Kantar found that the number of consumers exposed to ads on TikTok almost doubled from 19% last year to 37% this year. TikTok is also seen as the platform with the most "fun and entertaining" ads.

Among consumers, TikTok is considered the most innovative platform, followed by Instagram and Spotify.