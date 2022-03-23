Marketing News & Strategy

Spotify rebranding its live social audio app

The company will integrate the content into its main streaming app
Published on March 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Truly heralds the messy return of nightlife in a new campaign
Credit: Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is renaming its live conversation product and integrating the content into its main streaming app to make the service more accessible for users, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The company will rebrand its live social audio app, Greenroom, as Spotify Live. That app will used as a place where content creators can organization conversations, which subscribers can hear on the main Spotify app. The changes are expected to take place in the second quarter of this year, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.  

Evidence of the change was also found in a beta version of Spotify’s iPhone app by developer Steve Moser, who shared it with Bloomberg News. 

The Stockholm-based music streaming giant acquired Betty Labs, the maker of social audio app Locker Room, last year and rebranded it to Greenroom shortly thereafter. At the time, tech companies were hyper-focused on live audio because the social audio app Clubhouse had shown great growth and success netting big name stars to join its conversations.

More news from Ad Age
Why Orangetheory hired Steve Aoki as its CMO—chief music officer
Jessica Wohl
Truly heralds the messy return of nightlife in a new campaign
Jon Springer
Nielsen turmoil and TV measurement's future—everything brands need to know
Asa Hiken

Clubhouse reached more than 10 million users within a year of its launch, and other social media companies built or acquired similar products in response. Twitter Inc. launched Twitter Spaces; Meta Platforms Inc. introduced Live Audio Rooms on Facebook; and even LinkedIn announced a similar feature, as did Reddit and Discord. 

Spotify’s Greenroom has struggled to take off, however, and the hype around social audio has died down, despite the company signing a number of content deals. The live shows often revolve around music, sports and culture, but the idea is anyone can start a conversation live and bring audience members up on stage to chat.

Spotify most recently partnered with Complex Networks to exclusively host all of its live audio efforts. It also signed a deal with the sports podcast “The Fantasy Footballers” to host weekly conversations. Bringing this functionality in-app might help Spotify gain a stronger foothold in live audio and make it easier for users, who already come to Spotify to listen to music and podcasts, to find the content.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Truly heralds the messy return of nightlife in a new campaign

Truly heralds the messy return of nightlife in a new campaign
See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe

See how Lululemon is marketing its first running shoe
Former Sam's Club top marketer Tony Rogers hired by Keller Williams

Former Sam's Club top marketer Tony Rogers hired by Keller Williams
How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war

How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war
NFL opens door to blockchain sponsorships, but falls short of full crypto embrace

NFL opens door to blockchain sponsorships, but falls short of full crypto embrace
PepsiCo enlists TikTok star Khaby Lame for Nitro Pepsi debut

PepsiCo enlists TikTok star Khaby Lame for Nitro Pepsi debut
What’s next for retail media networks amid explosive growth

What’s next for retail media networks amid explosive growth
Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘extremism’ law

Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘extremism’ law