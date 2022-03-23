Spotify rebranding its live social audio app

Spotify Technology SA is renaming its live conversation product and integrating the content into its main streaming app to make the service more accessible for users, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

The company will rebrand its live social audio app, Greenroom, as Spotify Live. That app will used as a place where content creators can organization conversations, which subscribers can hear on the main Spotify app. The changes are expected to take place in the second quarter of this year, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Evidence of the change was also found in a beta version of Spotify’s iPhone app by developer Steve Moser, who shared it with Bloomberg News.

The Stockholm-based music streaming giant acquired Betty Labs, the maker of social audio app Locker Room, last year and rebranded it to Greenroom shortly thereafter. At the time, tech companies were hyper-focused on live audio because the social audio app Clubhouse had shown great growth and success netting big name stars to join its conversations.