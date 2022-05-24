Marketing News & Strategy

State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program

The insurer had partnered with GenderCool, a nonprofit supporting youth inclusivity
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 24, 2022.
Walmart pulls Juneteenth ice cream after backlash

State Farm is facing criticism after it discontinued its partnership with an organization supporting LGBTQ+ literacy for children hours after receiving backlash for the initiative.

News that the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer was collaborating with GenderCool, a nonprofit that promotes inclusivity for youths, on a book program broke on Monday. Conservative groups quickly lobbied against the collaboration. Amid the backlash, which included a push on social media to reach out and complain to local State Farm agents, State Farm quickly ended the program.

“This program that included books about gender identity was intended to promote inclusivity,” the insurer said in a statement posted to its website. “We support organizations that provide resources for parents to have conversations about gender and identity with their children at home. We do not support required curriculum in schools on this topic. As a result, we have made the decision we will no longer be affiliated with the organization.”

State Farm also said that it will explore how it can support “organizations that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, including the LGBTQ+ community.”

A State Farm spokeswoman did not respond to a request for more details about how State Farm is looking to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Jen Grosshandler, co-founder and executive director of GenderCool, confirmed that State Farm had ended the partnership. "We appreciate the opportunity to have worked together," she said in a statement. "The outpouring of support from communities across the country we've received tells us the work GenderCool does has never been more important." She added that there are hundreds of thousands of transgender and non-binary young people "thriving" in this country. "Our mission is to simply help people meet these remarkable young people. We know when this happens, opinions evolve and that's a great thing."

GenderCool's website lists several other corporate partners including Nike, Capital One, General Mills and Prudential.

Many consumers who had applauded State Farm’s GenderCool partnership were dismayed by the insurer's about-face. Some people on social media pointed out the potential for hypocrisy next month for Pride, when brands often show public support for LGBTQ+ causes.

State Farm faced controversy last year for its relationship with longtime spokesman Aaron Rodgers after the athlete spoke out against COVID-19 vaccines. Despite calls to sever its relationship with Rodgers, State Farm said he was a “great ambassador” and noted that it respected his “right to have his own personal point of view.”

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

