State Farm under fire for joining and leaving LGBTQ+ children’s book program

State Farm is facing criticism after it discontinued its partnership with an organization supporting LGBTQ+ literacy for children hours after receiving backlash for the initiative.

News that the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer was collaborating with GenderCool, a nonprofit that promotes inclusivity for youths, on a book program broke on Monday. Conservative groups quickly lobbied against the collaboration. Amid the backlash, which included a push on social media to reach out and complain to local State Farm agents, State Farm quickly ended the program.

“This program that included books about gender identity was intended to promote inclusivity,” the insurer said in a statement posted to its website. “We support organizations that provide resources for parents to have conversations about gender and identity with their children at home. We do not support required curriculum in schools on this topic. As a result, we have made the decision we will no longer be affiliated with the organization.”

State Farm also said that it will explore how it can support “organizations that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, including the LGBTQ+ community.”

A State Farm spokeswoman did not respond to a request for more details about how State Farm is looking to support the LGBTQ+ community.