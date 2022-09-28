State Farm’s CMO is stepping down after 12 years

Harbert is credited with repositioning the State Farm brand with moves such as reinvigorating the iconic “Like a Good Neighbor” slogan and re-introducing the Jake from State Farm character in 2020. The new Jake, who debuted in a pregame Super Bowl ad, is played by actor Kevin Miles, who replaced the original Jake, a khakis-wearing agent played by a real employee who unexpectedly went viral when the ad from DDB debuted in 2011.

In a 2020 interview with Ad Age, Harbert positioned the move to bring back the old slogan as a pragmatic one that allowed State Farm to seize on the awareness it still had while battling big-spending competitors including Geico and Progressive.

Harbert was also at the marketing helm in 2019 when State Farm elevated Omnicom’s Marketing Arm as its lead brand creative agency, in what amounted to a demotion of its longtime partner DDB Chicago.

More recently, Harbert has been thrust into difficult decisions such as the insurer’s move to stick by endorser Aaron Rodgers last year as the Green Bay Packers quarterback drew negative headlines when he tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted he was not vaccinated, despite ambiguous statements that seemed to indicate the contrary. The move seemingly paid off as Rodgers went on to win the NFL MVP award last season. Rodgers appears in new ads that pitch State Farm’s new "Personal Price Plan” messaging.

Harbert’s 12-year CMO tenure amounts to a lifetime for a position known for high turnover and his retirement marks yet another change in insurance marketing leadership. In 2021, Progressive CMO ​​Jeff Charney retired from the role he'd held since 2010. Unlike State Farm, Progressive sought an outsider to replace Charney, hiring Remi Kent, who had been CMO at 3M.

“State Farm is represented by 19,500 agent offices across the country. It’s been my honor to lead this agency force and to move our brand forward,” Harbert said in a statement. “I’m pleased to pass the torch to Kristyn, who has been by my side playing a pivotal role in some of our biggest marketing and agency decisions. I have no doubt she will continue to exemplify what it means to be a good neighbor.”