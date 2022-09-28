State Farm’s CMO is stepping down after 12 years

State Farm’s top marketing executive Rand Harbert is retiring after 12 years in the role at the nation’s largest insurance company. His replacement is Kristyn Cook, State Farm’s senior VP for agency and marketing, who will start as chief agency, sales and marketing officer at the beginning of 2023, the company announced today.
Harbert, who holds the title of executive VP and chief agency, sales and marketing officer, joined State Farm in 1992 as an agent.
Cook also has a long history with the insurer. She is a former agent who opened her own State Farm agency 15 years ago. Her father was also a State Farm agent.
In her recent role, the Bloomington, Illinois-based company credited Cook as being “instrumental in reshaping the State Farm marketing strategy, expanding beyond traditional media and historically targeted demographics,” citing her work on digital platforms such as the metaverse, gaming and TikTok “to better reach Gen Z and millennial markets.”
State Farm ranks as the nation’s 52nd-largest ad spender at $1.07 billion, according to the latest figures from the Ad Age Datacenter. The company is the nation’s largest property and casualty insurer measured by direct premiums written with 8.82% market share, ahead of Berkshire Hathaway (Geico) at 6.47% share, according to rankings from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.