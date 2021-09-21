The streaming wars—everything marketers should know

The meteoric rise of streaming services is disrupting the $70 billion TV advertising market—a trend guaranteed to accelerate as coveted TV viewers continue to stray from linear TV, fragment across digital platforms and become increasingly difficult for advertisers to reach. Coupled with a flood of new and revamped platforms crowding the marketplace, navigating the space is a challenge for brands.

While some new entrants are ad-supported, many platforms don't run commercials, forcing advertisers to be creative about getting their marketing messaging into that content. As the ad marketplace evolves, important trends are emerging, including how brands are making content for streaming platforms and expanding their efforts to better understand audiences.

Ad Age has gathered answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the rapidly evolving (and crowded) streaming industry: