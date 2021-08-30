Sweetgreen seizes on Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open appearance

Sweetgreen and other Osaka endorsers stuck by the tennis star earlier this year when she withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon to prioritize her mental health. Sweetgreen shared its remarks in a statement on Twitter expressing interest in continuing the conversation around mental health. Simone Biles is another athlete who received support from sponsors following her departure from the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“At Sweetgreen we believe mental health is health in general,” Sweetgreen co-founder and chief brand officer Nathaniel Ru said in an interview.

Osaka returned to action at the Tokyo Olympics but experienced a disappointing third-round loss. The U.S. Open, held in the massive New York media market, represents a critical opportunity for the star and her brand backers.

The company recently remodeled its app, website and in-store restaurants and shared that its collaboration with Osaka played a vital part in how it made changes.

“We try to find people's passion points and really connect that to a larger story around healthy food,” Ru says.

“Now more than ever consumers care more about health and want transparency in their food,” he says.