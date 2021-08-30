Sweetgreen seizes on Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open appearance

Sweetgreen is making a big ad splash in the Big Apple as Naomi Osaka comes to town to play in the U.S. Open. The salad chain, which announced an endorsement deal with Osaka and her investment in the company in May, will run a billboard and sampling campaign in New York City, where the tennis tourney begins today.
Today and tomorrow Sweetgreen will take over Union Square Plaza with a sampling effort that includes giving away limited-edition bucket hats signed by the tennis star, as well as her favorite green tea that she collaborated with the company to create. Sweetgreen will share clues on its Instagram account that are needed to enter a contest to score one of the hats.