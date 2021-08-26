Taco Bell enters the chicken sandwich wars and plans a sandwich vs. taco debate

The ongoing chicken sandwich wars have sucked in fast-food chains from Chick-fil-A to Popeyes to KFC to McDonald's to Wendy's to Burger King. Now, the decisively delicious battle has another entrant from a more unlikely player: Taco Bell.

The Mexican-inspired Yum Brands chain is officially throwing its hat into the ring next week with the launch of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. It's a chicken breast featuring a tortilla chip coating, served with Taco Bell chipotle sauce on a single piece of flatbread folded in half (and jalapeño slices on the spicy version).

The hybrid taco-sandwich product, which has an official launch date of Sept. 2 and will only be available for a limited time, is being rolled out nationwide after successful tests earlier this year in Nashville and Charlotte.