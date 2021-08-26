Marketing News & Strategy

Taco Bell enters the chicken sandwich wars and plans a sandwich vs. taco debate

Is its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco a sandwich or a taco? Two college debate teams will try to settle that question
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on August 26, 2021.
Formula One pressured to ditch tobacco sponsors
Credit: TacoBell

The ongoing chicken sandwich wars have sucked in fast-food chains from Chick-fil-A to Popeyes to KFC to McDonald's to Wendy's to Burger King. Now, the decisively delicious battle has another entrant from a more unlikely player: Taco Bell.

The Mexican-inspired Yum Brands chain is officially throwing its hat into the ring next week with the launch of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. It's a chicken breast featuring a tortilla chip coating, served with Taco Bell chipotle sauce on a single piece of flatbread folded in half (and jalapeño slices on the spicy version).

The hybrid taco-sandwich product, which has an official launch date of Sept. 2 and will only be available for a limited time, is being rolled out nationwide after successful tests earlier this year in Nashville and Charlotte.

“Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike,” says Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's global chief good innovation officer. “Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich,” she continues—which is why Taco Bell is bringing out the big guns.

To settle what Taco Bell has dubbed “The Great Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco Debate,” the brand has tapped the actual college debate teams from the University of Georgia and South Carolina’s Clemson University to go head-to-head in an oratory battle that will settle the merits of tacohood and sandwichdom.

Divided into “Team it’s a Sandwich” and “Team it's a Taco,” the debate will be broadcast on ABC on Sept. 4 during the Georgia vs. Clemson primetime college football game via a series of 30- and 60-second commercials from Deutsch LA.

Credit:
TacoBell
Credit:
TacoBell

Taco Bell already played on the chicken sandwich wars in ads promoting the return of its Naked Chicken Chalupa, which replaces a tortilla with a curved piece of fried chicken. At that time back in May, the chain hinted there would be other chicken products later this year.

And for chicken sandwich connoisseurs for whom the new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco can’t come soon enough, there is a way to get it as soon as August 30: be registered as a Taco Bell Rewards member, and order it on the app during “Happier Hour” from 2-5 p.m. daily.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco's national launch comes just before Taco Bell brings back breakfast offerings nationwide from mid-September. The fast-food brand launched an ad campaign on Monday starring hip-hop artist Lil Nas X, who was simultaneously appointed Taco Bell’s “chief impact officer,” showcasing its breakfast menu.

Ethan Jakob Craft is a general assignment reporter who divides his time between Toronto and New York City, writing about marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He has covered the advertising industry in both the U.S. and Canada since joining Ad Age in 2019 and can be found on Twitter at @ethanjakobcraft.

 

