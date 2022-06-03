What Taco Bell's surprise Mexican Pizza sellout says about marketing and the supply chain

The brand is acknowledging the rapid sellout gave it something of a black eye, but is doing so with a message of gratitude to consumers for making it happen. It set up an FAQ webpage to address the barrage of questions and complaints—including fans suggesting that selling out was also part of the plan. The chain has distributed signs to stores and on online properties saying “Love is all-consuming, and it consumed all the Mexican Pizzas.”

“Our goal has always been to celebrate the return of the Mexican Pizza with our fans,” a spokesperson said. “Every step of the way, we put our fans at the center of this campaign and ultimately believe it was their inherent love for the menu item that played a big role in the demand exceeding our expectations.”

Taco Bell said it anticipated that the Mexican Pizza would return to menus—on a permanent basis—in the fall, and that it “hope[d]” to reschedule the Doja Cat and Dolly Parton musical.

Ingredient shortage

The spokesperson declined to specify the particular items that were in short supply, although social media posts from unverified Taco Bell employees said flour tortillas—which make the base and top of the beef, bean, cheese and tomato “pizza” —were at issue in their locations. The spokesperson said the ingredient shortage affected Mexican Pizzas only, and not other Taco Bell menu items, which share many of the same ingredients.

Originally known as the Pizzazz Pizza, the Mexican Pizza was introduced to the Taco Bell menu in 1985. It was removed in late 2020 as part of an operational efficiency initiative meant to simplify meal prep for workers.

Fast food restaurants have come to rely on reintroductions and limited-time items—McDonald’s McRib, for example—as effective traffic drivers that allow them to demonstrate they acknowledge fans, without necessarily having to discount. Taco Bell last year reintroduced potatoes to acclaim from fans. That item had been removed to speed up service at drive-through windows during the pandemic.

Oftentimes, chains will self-effacingly assume a role as a “villain,” for having denied fans their favorites, as Taco Bell effectively orchestrated in the lead-up to the Mexican Pizza release. Doja Cat announced the return in a viral TikTok, and followed that with a ridiculously threatening TikTok rap (“I will end you/if you ever dare to go/discontinued”) in a spirit that would presumably be more deeply explored in “Mexican Pizza: The Musical.”