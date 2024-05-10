Target scales back Pride Month plans, drawing rebuke from LGBTQ+ rights group

Following last year’s backlash, Target is continuing to scale back its Pride Month collection. The company announced Thursday night that it will offer a collection of products on its website and in “select stores, based on historical sales performance.” Previously, the products were available at all of the chain’s 2,000 stores.
The move has already generated criticism from the Human Rights Campaign and at least one Pride apparel maker, and garnered some complaints on social media from people accusing the retailer of cowardice.
In a statement, Target said it is “committed” to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, noting that it will have internal programs to celebrate Pride this year. “We want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target,” the statement read.
Target also said it will have a presence at local Pride events in its hometown of Minneapolis and around the country.