Target scales back Pride Month plans, drawing rebuke from LGBTQ+ rights group

Target cutting back on the number of stores featuring Pride Month merchandise comes as marketers continue to grapple with how best to navigate Pride marketing amid continual anti-LGBTQ+ activity. Last year, Target was one of several brands hit by controversy for its Pride products, which it has offered for more than a decade.

After citing “volatile circumstances” that created an unsafe space for store employees, Target removed certain Pride Month-related items from stores in 2023. The retailer later said that the backlash negatively affected sales.

This year’s collection will include products such as adult apparel, home and food and beverage items, Target stated in a release on its website. As of Friday, the online collection did not include any children’s apparel, a change from previous years. Target pointed out that it supports LGBTQIA+ organizations such as Human Rights Campaign and Family Equality, and that it spotlights LGBTQ-owned brands in its Pride Month assortments.

However, the Human Rights Campaign criticized the Pride pullback. In a statement, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson called Target’s decision this year “disappointing.”

“Pride merchandise means something. LGBTQ+ people are in every zip code in this country, and we aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “With LGBTQ+ people making up 30% of Gen Z, companies need to understand that community members and allies want businesses that express full-hearted support for the community,” she added.

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign called on Target to return its Pride products to shelves and not bow to conservative pressure. The group rates Target a -5 on “Responsible Citizenship.”