Target scales back Pride Month plans, drawing rebuke from LGBTQ+ rights group

The retailer said this year’s collection will only be available online and in select stores
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and Phoebe Bain. Published on May 10, 2024.
9 ads that sparked an outcry before Apple’s ‘Crush’

Target's Pride collection will be available only in select stores this year.

Credit: Target

Following last year’s backlash, Target is continuing to scale back its Pride Month collection. The company announced Thursday night that it will offer a collection of products on its website and in “select stores, based on historical sales performance.” Previously, the products were available at all of the chain’s 2,000 stores.

The move has already generated criticism from the Human Rights Campaign and at least one Pride apparel maker, and garnered some complaints on social media from people accusing the retailer of cowardice.

In a statement, Target said it is “committed” to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, noting that it will have internal programs to celebrate Pride this year. “We want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target,” the statement read.

Target also said it will have a presence at local Pride events in its hometown of Minneapolis and around the country.

Target cutting back on the number of stores featuring Pride Month merchandise comes as marketers continue to grapple with how best to navigate Pride marketing amid continual anti-LGBTQ+ activity. Last year, Target was one of several brands hit by controversy for its Pride products, which it has offered for more than a decade.

After citing “volatile circumstances” that created an unsafe space for store employees, Target removed certain Pride Month-related items from stores in 2023. The retailer later said that the backlash negatively affected sales.

This year’s collection will include products such as adult apparel, home and food and beverage items, Target stated in a release on its website. As of Friday, the online collection did not include any children’s apparel, a change from previous years. Target pointed out that it supports LGBTQIA+ organizations such as Human Rights Campaign and Family Equality, and that it spotlights LGBTQ-owned brands in its Pride Month assortments.

However, the Human Rights Campaign criticized the Pride pullback. In a statement, Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson called Target’s decision this year “disappointing.”

“Pride merchandise means something. LGBTQ+ people are in every zip code in this country, and we aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “With LGBTQ+ people making up 30% of Gen Z, companies need to understand that community members and allies want businesses that express full-hearted support for the community,” she added.

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign called on Target to return its Pride products to shelves and not bow to conservative pressure. The group rates Target a -5 on “Responsible Citizenship.”

One designer who formerly sold gender-inclusive swimwear as part of Target’s Pride collections said she was not surprised that the retailer was limiting its collection this year.

“It doesn’t surprise me that they cut the collection,” said Haily Marzullo, CEO and founder of Los Angeles-based brand Humankind. Her products have been sold at Target since 2021. But last year, Marzullo said she found out Target was pulling her products through a Wall Street Journal article. She claims that the retailer has led her on regarding whether or not their partnership would continue for this year’s Target Pride collection.

“Target has led me on for over a year, claiming they want to show up for the community year-round. They didn’t even have the courage to tell me directly that they weren’t continuing our partnership,” she said. Target “acted like they wanted to do better” for the LGBTQ+ community, Marzullo added. “Clearly, Target didn’t actually mean that.” 

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Consumers were quick to react on social media to Target’s Pride pullback.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands.

