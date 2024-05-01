Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts—behind the new apparel brand and its marketing approach

The branding and logo reflect what is important to Woods, said Brad Blankinship, president of Sun Day Red. The brand name refers to Woods’ superstition—passed down from his mother, Kultida—that red was a power color that helped him to win on Sunday, the final day of a tournament. It is spelled in three words to reflect the “rule of threes” that Woods likes to observe. The logo is a tiger with 15 stripes—one for each of Woods’ major titles—that also includes a nod to his children. It replaces the famous “TW” logo that remains with Nike.

“We brought multiple concepts to Tiger. Different brands, different brand marks, different ideas and pathways,” said Abeles. “But it wasn’t until we brought Sun Day Red in its current form that both parties—Tiger’s team led by Tiger and our team—got together and said this is this is exactly what we're looking for … He looked across the table and said, ‘You guys get me.’”

Scott Frost, head of marketing for Sun Day Red, said the brand has done very little paid advertising in launching the brand, relying instead on big opportunities for earned media—Woods’ appearances on the “Tonight” and “Today” shows this week, for example—and on building a digital audience. Its work has all been done in-house except for launch creative from AKQA.