Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts—behind the new apparel brand and its marketing approach

Tiger Woods’ new apparel brand sold its first items today without much promotion beyond digital marketing and the considerable branding power of the golfing great himself.
Sun Day Red, a collaboration between Woods and the golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade Golf announced in February, reflects his habit of wearing red during the final rounds of golf tournaments. It launched at midnight on May 1 as an athlete-inspired direct-to-consumer brand specializing in what TaylorMade execs describe as “athluxury”—elegant activewear with prices as high as $500 for a sweater. The line includes golf-specific gear such as gloves and shoes, business casual golf wear, and lifestyle items for off the course.
The initial lineup for sale, called “The Hunt,” is inspired by the colors Woods will be wearing at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky May 16-19. Lines for women and kids are planned in the future.