Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup

“To that end, we’ll be rolling out a new subscription package based on curated recommendations that we believe will appeal particularly to women,” Kim said in the letter. “We also plan to introduce several features to get users’ friends more involved, such as a new patented Swipe Party feature, increasing the utility of Tinder and expanding its TAM (Total Addressable Market). Additionally, we intend to introduce a shorter-term subscription package which we think will appeal to newer Tinder users and drive incremental revenue."

Kim also mentioned the dating app will be taking a “step back” from Tinder Coins, which is a digital currency used for in-app purchases. The company will “re-examine” the offering to “more effectively contribute to Tinder’s revenue.” Kim continued, mentioning a focus on virtual goods moving forward.

“We also intend to do more thinking about virtual goods to ensure that they can be a real driver for Tinder’s next leg of growth and help us unlock the untapped power users on the platform,” Kim said. “I’m confident that in the second half of 2022 the re-prioritization of the product roadmap, the new team and the gaming experience Mark and I bring will enable Tinder to make meaningful product progress and position it to achieve growth rates in 2023 and beyond that are more consistent with our aspirations.”

This is the latest change for Tinder, which named Mischief @ No Fixed Address as its creative agency of record in December. The brand also tapped VaynerMedia as its media AOR earlier this year.