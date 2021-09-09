Marketing News & Strategy

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen build a crypto trading posse in first ads for FTX

Comedic ad from Dentsu McGarrybowen marks power couple's first commercial appearance together
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on September 09, 2021.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took an equity stake earlier this year in cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX. Now, they're starring in a campaign for the brand—marking their first commercial appearance together.

Created by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen and directed by Matt Aselton of Arts & Sciences, the new spot sees the power couple calling a series of friends, family and other contacts (including dog walkers, plumbers and doctors) to ask if they want to get in on crypto trading. 

The ad breaks this week and will be running on NBC during the NFL kickoff game in Tampa Bay tonight—where Brady's Buccaneers take on the Cowboys—as well as during NFL broadcasts through October. The NFL has banned cryptocurrency and NFT sponsorships for its teams, according to multiple reports. According to the agency, the ads can run because the buy is with NBC, not a deal with the NFL or any teams. An NFL spokesman did not immediately provide an answer to Ad Age when asked to clarify its crypto marketing rules. 

Though the ad does not include NFL or team logos, it includes some subtle references to the league. For example, Brady's first call is to Fireman Ed, a New York Jets superfan whose team lost to the New England Patriots, Brady's former team, many times. Brady also finds one contact on his phone he suspects might be "tough," Bill (no doubt a reference to his former Patriots coach, Bill Belichick). The nickname "traitor" appears under Brady's photo when the friend picks up his phone, and though he turns out to be a different Bill from Boston, he still gives Brady an earful. A second spot will break later this month.

The campaign aims to make clear that FTX can democratize the crypto category and make crypto trading accessible to everyone. It builds on earlier work for the brand that broke in July, which also took a light-hearted approach to introducing consumers to cryptocurrency trading, without sugar-coating how cutthroat it can be.

