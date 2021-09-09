Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen build a crypto trading posse in first ads for FTX

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took an equity stake earlier this year in cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX. Now, they're starring in a campaign for the brand—marking their first commercial appearance together.

Created by Dentsu Mcgarrybowen and directed by Matt Aselton of Arts & Sciences, the new spot sees the power couple calling a series of friends, family and other contacts (including dog walkers, plumbers and doctors) to ask if they want to get in on crypto trading.

The ad breaks this week and will be running on NBC during the NFL kickoff game in Tampa Bay tonight—where Brady's Buccaneers take on the Cowboys—as well as during NFL broadcasts through October. The NFL has banned cryptocurrency and NFT sponsorships for its teams, according to multiple reports. According to the agency, the ads can run because the buy is with NBC, not a deal with the NFL or any teams. An NFL spokesman did not immediately provide an answer to Ad Age when asked to clarify its crypto marketing rules.