Top 12 Tom Brady commercials in wake of his NFL retirement

Ad Age revisits the NFL legend's best spots
By Parker Herren. Published on February 01, 2022.
Alicia Silverstone joins Health and Wellness conference lineup
20220201_tomBradyRetires_3x2
Credit: Getty Images via Bloomberg LP

After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins, NFL legend Tom Brady is officially hanging up the cleats. The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his retirement from football in order to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” 

Brady’s other commitments include being a father of three; his wellness brand TB12 Sports, "Brady" clothing line; and the crypto exchange platform FTX, for which he is a stakeholder and spokesperson along with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. To celebrate No. 12’s Hall of Fame career, Ad Age counts down the top 12 Tom Brady ads.

12. Dodge: How to Change Cars Forever

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

As evidenced by his appearance in Dodge’s ad promoting the 2012 Dart, Brady is the "perfect" brand ambassador. Although he only appears briefly in the spot, he easily beats out the competition in “Razzle Dazzle” magazine, where the brand was searching for a celebrity spokesperson. In his single line, Brady seems shocked that he’s the perfect pick to rep a brand. Yes, you’re perfect, Tom!

11. Frito-Lay: ‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff

Agency: Internal

A charming riff on the classic holiday storybook, this Frito-Lay ad may be peddling the brand’s chip and dip offerings, but offers an adorable glimpse of a pajama-wearing Brady polishing off his Buccaneers helmet. The montage of athletes may be comedic, but we can hold onto hope that the GOAT spends his nights snuggled with his field regalia.

10. Subway: We Don’t Have Time for Tom

Agency: Dentsu Aegis

The entries on this list so far have only featured brief appearances from Brady, but Subway’s “We Don’t Have Time for Tom” spot from 2021 takes it to another level. Former NBA star Charles Barkley has so many new offerings to announce for the sandwich chain that he can’t even make time for an appearance from Brady, cutting the NFL icon off mid-sentence to promo guacamole.

9. Under Armour: Rule Yourself

Agency: Droga5

If there hasn’t been enough Brady in the previous ads, Under Armour’s 2015 spot has a whole army of them for you. Dripping sweat, running in place (so many fast feet) and planking, this ad wins the award for most abundant Brady.

8. Hertz: Let’s Go

Agency: Blue Memo, Shadow Lion, FKQ

Everyone needs time to recharge, including Tom Brady. After Hertz acquired a massive fleet of Teslas to add to its roster of rentals, it recruited the quarterback to give the pigskin a rest and plug an electric vehicle charger directly into his chest. Sounds horrifying, but the only ones that should be scared are the fleet of Teslas that have to compete with Brady for the spotlight in this ad.

7. FTX: Trade

Agency: Dentsu McGarrybowen

For his second ad as brand ambassador for crypto exchange FTX, Brady decided to stir up a little drama. In the video, Brady refers to a trade, which sends cities campaigning to land the decorated player on their respective teams. Silly cities! Brady was referring to a crypto trade on FTX!

6. Subway: Eat Fresh Refresh

In a minimalistic ad for Subway, Brady sits interview-style before the viewer and discusses the health benefits of the restaurant’s new zero-carb bread. Most of the spot is not worthy of #6 on this list, but it rose through the ranks for the final moment when the famously healthy Brady appears to take a massive bite out of the massive sandwich. Incredible.

5. T-Mobile: The GOAT in 5G

Agency: Panay Films

Brady came close to retiring in 2021 in a Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile. In it, he calls fellow Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski, who briefly retired in 2019, and encourages Brady to join him in retirement. Unfortunately, his message is altered due to a poor connection and Brady thinks Gronk told him to win another Super Bowl, which he did in 2021. The spot was banned from airing during last year’s big game, however, due to the NFL's protected rights deal with Telco. 

4. FTX: I’m In

Agency: Dentsu McGarrybowen

Brady’s first appearance with Bundchen for FTX is a fun series of inside jokes for Brady superfans. Featuring references to an enemy team fan—the Jets' "Fireman Ed"—and a Patriots fan among others, the spot manages to play around with Brady’s career while also giving viewers fresh insights into his life—like him apparently doing some serious damage to his downstairs toilet.

3. Beautyrest: Dream in Black

Agency: kbs+p

Flexing his acting skills, Bond Brady appears as a glamorous mattress connoisseur in this spot for Beautyrest Black. Sporting a suave turtleneck and blazer, he’s led through a series of secret doors, hallways and elevators to uncover the secret to luxurious sleep. Mysteriously, he is locked into a room that is totally bare besides the mattress, stating he doesn’t need anything else.

2. Ugg: Do Nothing

Agency: Camp + King

Partnering with actor Jeff Bridges, Brady spends most of this ad for Ugg sleeping. As Bridges sings, the pro athlete gets some much-needed sleep. It’s nice to see him investing in self-care. That is, until Bridges abruptly disrupts his slumber.

1. Hulu: The Announcement

Agency: The Big Family Table

This 2020 ad for Hulu takes on new meaning in light of Brady’s announcement. “They say all good things must come to an end,” says the signal-caller as dramatic music plays. “That the best just know when to walk away. So, to my teammates, my family and, most of all, my fans, you deserve to hear this from me…” The black-and-white video seems a loving farewell to a storied career, but it’s actually a commercial for Hulu. At the spot’s finale, he says, “It’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it. But me? I’m not going anywhere.” Sigh.

