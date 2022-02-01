Top 12 Tom Brady commercials in wake of his NFL retirement

After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins, NFL legend Tom Brady is officially hanging up the cleats. The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his retirement from football in order to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Brady’s other commitments include being a father of three; his wellness brand TB12 Sports, "Brady" clothing line; and the crypto exchange platform FTX, for which he is a stakeholder and spokesperson along with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. To celebrate No. 12’s Hall of Fame career, Ad Age counts down the top 12 Tom Brady ads.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.