Top 5 innovative food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about right now

A new line of imported Italian foods—including olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sauces, and a vodka—are taking their name, story and inspiration from the iconic film franchise, "The Godfather."

Corleone Fine Italian represents a collaboration between Los Angeles-based MJ Licensing and ViacomCBS Consumer Products, which oversees licensing and merchandising for Paramount Pictures, which released the groundbreaking film in 1972 and its sequels in 1974 and 1990. Packaging on sauces features an image of Marlon Brando as the titular mob boss Don Corelone. The olive oil, Genco, takes its name and package design directly from the film. “We feel like people will want to try the product because they love the film, and because they like the products, they will trust the brand,” Jeffrey Dash, managing partner of MJ Licensing, said in an interview.