Top 5 innovative food and beverage marketing ideas you need to know about right now

Ad Age is expanding its "Creativity Top 5" series to include new roundups of our favorite special-interest campaigns and ideas from brands. The latest installment looks at the most innovative ideas in the food and beverage industry over the past month. It follows our rankings of the best TikTok videos posted by brands, the best celebrity brand collaborations and the best brand NFT ideas. Visit our site each Thursday for a new list of campaigns from the past month. Check back next month for another installment of top food and beverage ideas.
This month in food and beverage: A special gingerbread kit and vodka for curly fry fans, and a sauce you can't refuse.
No. 5: Minty fresh beer
Two Chicago holiday institutions—a winter brew and Frango chocolates—come together in a new offering from Hop Butcher for the World, a Chicago microbrewery. The beer, called Minted, is an Imperial Holiday Stout brewed with mint oil extracted from Frango chocolates from Garrett Brands, the Chicago company with popcorn shops throughout the city. The beer boasts a walloping 10.5% alcohol by volume. No word on its efficacy as a breath freshener.