The Twitterverse is having a field day with Meta

Zuckerberg billed the rebrand as Facebook investing in the 'metaverse'
By Mark Fischer. Published on October 28, 2021.
20211028_meta_Wendys_3x2b.jpg

 

 
Credit: Composite by Ad Age

Not even all the sunscreen in the world could have shielded Mark Zuckerberg from the heat he faced Thursday. 

Brands across Twitter had a field day poking fun at the embattled CEO after Facebook Inc. announced it would be changing its corporate name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short.

Standing clear of the recent controversy surrounding his social media platform, Zuckerberg billed the rebrand as Facebook's commitment to the much-ballyhooed "metaverse," a 3D augmented reality where people can gather online.

 

Wendy's, as the Internet would expect, wasted little time ribbing the name change:

Meta ended up responding to the fast-food chain:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, whose platform also has faced criticism for its handling of hateful conduct, took a not-so-subtle shot at his rival. Twitter's official account also got in on the joke:

Oh, and here's a screengrab from today's announcement showing Zuckerberg wearing an absurd amount of sunscreen in the metaverse:

20211028_meta_keynote_3x2f.jpg

Zuckerberg, left, made references to his famous use of sunscreen during the announcement.

Credit:
Facebook

Now back to the tweets:

B.J. Novak, the comedian and actor best known for his role on "The Office," has had his face unknowingly plastered on products worldwide over the last few years, which led to this gem from Buzzfeed:

And some brands played on their own names, which might be described as a very meta move:

Mark Fischer

Mark Fischer is Ad Age's web editor. 

