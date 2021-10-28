The Twitterverse is having a field day with Meta

Not even all the sunscreen in the world could have shielded Mark Zuckerberg from the heat he faced Thursday.

Brands across Twitter had a field day poking fun at the embattled CEO after Facebook Inc. announced it would be changing its corporate name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short.

Standing clear of the recent controversy surrounding his social media platform, Zuckerberg billed the rebrand as Facebook's commitment to the much-ballyhooed "metaverse," a 3D augmented reality where people can gather online.