Twitter unveils moderated ‘Communities’ for group conversations

Twitter Inc. is experimenting with creating private group conversations, part of the social network’s effort to keep people engaged and encourage them to interact with other users.

The San Francisco-based company on Wednesday unveiled Communities, groups of Twitter users who are interested in chatting about a particular topic—such as dogs, weather, sneakers or astrology, according to a blog post. Under the program, users can tweet directly to the group instead of to all their followers. Only members will be able to reply and join the conversation, though anyone will be able to see what’s being discussed in a Community, and can report possible rule violations to the company.

Moderators, which will initially be approved by Twitter, will be assigned to every Community to “keep things on track and focused.” To join a Community, for now Twitter users will have to be invited by a member or moderator.