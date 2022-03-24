Uber will list New York taxis on its app

Same price as UberX

Uber and rival Lyft Inc. have been struggling with a driver shortage that has pushed up fares and wait times for customers. Surging gas prices around the country have squeezed driver earnings, causing some to reconsider working on the apps. Uber said it hasn’t seen a decrease in the number of active drivers on the platform since fuel prices have surged and in fact has more drivers on the app in the U.S. now than at any point during the pandemic.

The partnership could help Uber significantly boost supply and reduce wait times, which “could increase its slice of the ridesharing market vs. rival Lyft.” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh wrote in a note.

Taxis will be offered to Uber customers at the same price as an UberX for the same ride. Prices may be lower or higher than a metered cab fare, depending on any surge which may be in effect, said Jason Gross, VP, head of mobile, at Curb. Drivers will also be able to see fares prior to accepting a ride, he said.

Uber already has partnerships with taxi companies in other countries, from Spain to Colombia. In some markets, like Hong Kong and Turkey. cabs represent the company’s primary market.

—Bloomberg News