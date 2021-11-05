Univision uses Comscore to measure some local markets as TV industry seeks Nielsen replacements

Univision selected Comscore as its sole linear TV viewership measurement service for three U.S. markets, partnering with the company as networks across the country broaden their audience currency horizons beyond long-time powerhouse Nielsen.
The agreement will see the Nielsen rival measure the Spanish-language media giant’s TV audiences in a trio of newly acquired markets—Orlando and Tampa, Florida, and Washington, D.C.—while simultaneously working to refine Comscore’s own Hispanic viewership measurement capabilities.
Last month, Univision announced the takeover of a local TV station in each of the three American cities from Entravision Communications, which will operate the stations under a licensing agreement with Univision until Dec. 31.
“We are now, like many other media companies, looking at every option to measure our audiences,” said Roberto Ruiz, Univision’s executive VP of research, insights and analytics. While most of its other linear measurement needs are currently handled by Nielsen, it seized its acquisition of three new stations as a chance to “just start fresh” with a new audience currency.
The media company already has a relationship with Comscore for many of its digital measurement needs.
“I think both of us are looking at this as the beginning of a bigger relationship, definitely,” Ruiz said of Univision and Comscore.