Victoria’s Secret files trademark to enter metaverse

The lingerie brand has plans to join the growing list of retailers selling virtual goods
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 14, 2022.
Credit: Bloomberg

Victoria’s Secret is the latest clothing brand with metaverse aspirations. The lingerie retailer recently filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to offer virtual goods.

The application lists “downloadable virtual goods” for the creation and trade of digital collectibles using blockchain, which is the technology also used to create non-fungible tokens and other crypto-based assets. In addition, Victoria’s Secret is looking to trademark “retail store services featuring virtual goods” such as clothing, undergarments, footwear, and fashion accessories for use in virtual environments and virtual fashion shows.

The news was reported by Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, on Twitter.

A spokeswoman from Victoria’s Secret did not immediately return a request for comment.

The brand is one of a host of retailers looking to virtual reality as a marketing vehicle to spur interest and sales. Nike has also filed several trademark applications to protect its brand in the metaverse. Brands such as PacSun, Gap and Adidas are selling NFTs. Experts say the metaverse offers a way for brands to further engage with customers, and also can tie into the sale of physical products with special offerings.

Victoria’s Secret has been in the process of a brand turnaround. Last year, the chain announced it would overhaul its outdated and much-criticized, overly sexualized image in favor of a more authentic and body-realistic branding that includes spokespeople such as Megan Rapinoe and Paloma Elsesser. Experts applauded the changes, which served as a lesson for other long-established brands looking to modernize.

For its most recent quarter, Victoria’s Secret reported net sales of $1.4 billion, a 7% increase over the year-earlier period. Net income for the quarter was $75.2 million, half of the $143.4 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. In reported comments, executives said they feel “very positive about our brand transformation, our merchandising assortments, and our marketing and store execution plans for the all-important holiday quarter.”

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

