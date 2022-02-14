Victoria’s Secret files trademark to enter metaverse

The brand is one of a host of retailers looking to virtual reality as a marketing vehicle to spur interest and sales. Nike has also filed several trademark applications to protect its brand in the metaverse. Brands such as PacSun, Gap and Adidas are selling NFTs. Experts say the metaverse offers a way for brands to further engage with customers, and also can tie into the sale of physical products with special offerings.

Victoria’s Secret has been in the process of a brand turnaround. Last year, the chain announced it would overhaul its outdated and much-criticized, overly sexualized image in favor of a more authentic and body-realistic branding that includes spokespeople such as Megan Rapinoe and Paloma Elsesser. Experts applauded the changes, which served as a lesson for other long-established brands looking to modernize.

For its most recent quarter, Victoria’s Secret reported net sales of $1.4 billion, a 7% increase over the year-earlier period. Net income for the quarter was $75.2 million, half of the $143.4 million reported for the third quarter of 2020. In reported comments, executives said they feel “very positive about our brand transformation, our merchandising assortments, and our marketing and store execution plans for the all-important holiday quarter.”