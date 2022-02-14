Victoria’s Secret files trademark to enter metaverse

Victoria’s Secret is the latest clothing brand with metaverse aspirations. The lingerie retailer recently filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to offer virtual goods.
The application lists “downloadable virtual goods” for the creation and trade of digital collectibles using blockchain, which is the technology also used to create non-fungible tokens and other crypto-based assets. In addition, Victoria’s Secret is looking to trademark “retail store services featuring virtual goods” such as clothing, undergarments, footwear, and fashion accessories for use in virtual environments and virtual fashion shows.
The news was reported by Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, on Twitter.