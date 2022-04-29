Why vitamin brand Now is talking about price in new campaign

The idea for the campaign, the first work on the account from Now’s new agency Hanson Dodge since it was chosen last fall, is to show what good health feels like, not just what it looks like, said Amber Cerda, marketing director for Now.

The focus on price wasn’t so much driven by inflation worries as by Now’s long-time point of difference from many other natural brands, it’s value, Cerda said.

“Providing high-quality products including supplements at an affordable price has been our mission since we were founded by Elwood Richards more than 50 years ago,” she said.

The company is still owned by the Richards family, while most of its competition is owned by publicly held companies under more pressure to raise prices amid rising costs to deliver strong and consistent margins.

“So in a category where most brands are charging premium prices, this is an area where we felt like we could stand out,” Cerda said.