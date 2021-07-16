Marketing News & Strategy

Vizzy’s fruit-scented branded swimwear is newest hard seltzer marketing stunt

The smells come in strawberry kiwi, pineapple mango and raspberry lemonade
By Moyo Adeolu. Published on July 16, 2021.
Credit: Vizzy Seltzer

Vizzy is out with a new marketing gimmick aimed at turning heads—including noses—in the highly competitive hard seltzer market: swimwear that smells. 

The Molson Coors brand today is launching a limited-edition line of branded one-pieces and trunks that carry the scents of the seltzer's fruity flavors, including strawberry kiwi, pineapple mango and raspberry lemonade. The swimwear is available for purchase online, at $40 apiece.

The move comes as hard seltzer brands continue to proliferate, forcing brands to find new ways to stand out. Molson Coors, which launched Vizzy in March of 2020, has sought to differentiate by touting wellness credentials, plugging it as “the first hard seltzer with antioxidant vitamin C.”

Elizabeth Hitch, marketing director of hard seltzer at Molson Coors, says that because the brand launched during the pandemic, the brewer this summer is really making a big push—or in the case of the swimwear stunt, a splash.  “We really wanted to take advantage of this summer as people are getting out and doing things and socializing with friends to get more people to try our product," she says. "Fun things like this really get Vizzzy on the radar and get people to pick up and try our product in this post-pandemic world.”

Credit:
Vizzy Seltzer

Molson Coors worked closely with a vendor to design the suits. “They have developed a scent that can be added to the suits and can retain its scent. And not only retain its scent, but the integrity of the scent. So, it does smell like our fruit flavors and it will stick when you swim with it," she says.

Vizzy's swimwear drop comes about a week after Panera debuted its own branded pool apparel line, aimed at plugging its soups—a move by the chain to bring attention to cold-weather food in the hot season. Seltzer and summer are a more natural fit. Vizzy plugged its line as "Seltzer Szn Swimwear."

