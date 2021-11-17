Walmart ad revenue surge helps keep prices low as sales soar

Rising ad sales aren’t just helping Walmart preserve profit margins but also helping the retailer keep a lid on prices amid rising inflation. That in turn helped the giant retailer deliver some of its fastest growth in years last quarter.
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.
Comparable store sales rose 9.2% in the U.S. for Walmart in the three months ended Oct. 31. Brick-and-mortar sales outpaced e-commerce—up 8%—for the first time in years as people returned to shop in stores amid a waning pandemic.
Investors weren’t impressed, sending the stock down 2.6% on Tuesday, since margins declined as U.S. operating income rose only 5.9%, and Walmart executives forecast continued margin pressure as they vowed to hold the line on price hikes despite inflation.
Here are some key marketing takeaways on a Walmart quarter much stronger on the top than the bottom line.
Ad sales are increasingly important for Walmart
The retailer reported that its Walmart Connect ad business saw a 240% two-year revenue increase. The ad business is also expanding to Canada, Mexico, Chile and India, and it’s becoming important enough that CEO Doug McMillon said on the earnings call that the company is considering reporting the actual revenue numbers rather than growth rates.