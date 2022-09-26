Walmart enters metaverse with massive Roblox effort

Retailer presence in Roblox is still relatively light, but some inroads have been successful. Nike has had a reported 21 million visitors to its virtual Nikeland. American Eagle Outfitters has had a presence that included a virtual concert last month by Blu de Tiger. And Ralph Lauren last year launched a Winter Escape on Roblox.

Walmart’s presence appears to be among the biggest retail efforts yet.

It includes a House of Style virtual dressing room—with a strike-a-pose challenge and oversized cosmetics obstacle course and roller-skating rink—which will also be a place where brands sold at Walmart can offer virtual merchandise. Those initially include af94, UOMA by Sharon C., ITK by Brooklyn & Bailey, Lottie London and Bubble.

Besides the “verch,” which users can buy using virtual tokens they earn in elsewhere in Walmart Land, the retailer’s Roblox experience will include Electric Island, which includes an interactive piano walkway, dance challenge, Netflix trivia experience and DJ booth where users can learn to mix different beats. Coming in October will be Electric Fest, a motion-capture concert featuring artists that include Madison Beer, Kane Brown and Yungblud.

“Electric Island is something that is inspired by the world's great music festivals,” White said. “House of Style will feature the latest in fashion. We'll have a virtual store of verch featuring brands like Skullcandy and Free Assembly. We have a spectacular Ferris wheel that will give users a bird's eye glimpse of everything in Walmart Land. And then all along the way users can unlock tokens and badges that can be earned by playing games within the experience.”