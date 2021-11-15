Marketing News & Strategy

Watch: How Focus Brands' former COO went from brand lead to social influencer

Kat Cole discusses everything from NFTs to becoming a Clubhouse creator
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 15, 2021.
Expedia launches its first Black Friday campaign

Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:30 a.m. ET

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Kat Cole, former chief operating officer at Focus Brands, joins Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi to discuss going from brand leader to social influencer. 

 

 
Cole started her career as a server at Hooters before climbing the corporate ranks and joining Focus Brands, owner of Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's and other chains. At the end of 2020, she left Focus Brands, where she was chief operating officer, and is now focusing her efforts on sitting on corporate and nonprofit boards, like HumanCo SPAC, and helping to advise young entrepreneurs. Cole has found a following on social platforms like Clubhouse and LinkedIn, where she regularly hosts chats and classes on everything from leadership to tech innovation.

These days Cole says what excites her is some of the emerging opportunities for brands to connect with consumers. Cole will discuss the future of NFTs, how brands can play in the metaverse and the evolution of influencer marketing. 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

