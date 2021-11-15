Cole started her career as a server at Hooters before climbing the corporate ranks and joining Focus Brands, owner of Cinnabon, Auntie Anne's and other chains. At the end of 2020, she left Focus Brands, where she was chief operating officer, and is now focusing her efforts on sitting on corporate and nonprofit boards, like HumanCo SPAC, and helping to advise young entrepreneurs. Cole has found a following on social platforms like Clubhouse and LinkedIn, where she regularly hosts chats and classes on everything from leadership to tech innovation.

These days Cole says what excites her is some of the emerging opportunities for brands to connect with consumers. Cole will discuss the future of NFTs, how brands can play in the metaverse and the evolution of influencer marketing.