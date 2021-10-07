Watch the NBA’s legend-filled 75th anniversary ad

“We wanted to bring together legends and current players in the way of a community, which is really what the NBA is. We thought of no better community than a palace where all of your NBA favorites could actually live side-by-side, so we created NBA Lane,” said NBA Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri.

The video includes plenty of references that hardcore NBA fans will get: Gary Payton, known as a great defender during his Seattle Supersonic playing days, is shown stopping the bus, while saying “you can’t get by me.” Dikembe Mutombo’s famous finger wag (associated with his shot-blocking skills) is depicted in a Don’t Walk sign. Other scenes include LeBron James tending to a garden and Abdul-Jabbar teaching Dirk Nowitzki the hook shot. (Abdul-Jabbar is shown sitting in the oversized rocking chair the Lakers gifted him during his last regular season game in 1989.) Lil Penny—the Nike ad character based on Penny Hardaway—plays chess against Jerry West. Williamson holds a cup of Big Face Coffee (a brand started by the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler) before breaking a backboard with a dunk.

Asked why Air Jordan does not make an appearance, Jhaveri said, “We look at this spot as the beginning of the narrative, and so we are really looking forward to bringing this story to life throughout the entire season. There are lots of amazing legends and current players that can have a role in those future iterations, Michael included.”