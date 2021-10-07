Watch the NBA’s legend-filled 75th anniversary ad

Rivals—not neighbors—is the word most associated with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, whose epic NBA Finals duels in the 1980s are the stuff of basketball legend. But in a new video celebrating its 75th anniversary, the NBA imagines the Celtic and Laker greats living across the street from each other.
The scene is part of a three-minute video called “NBA Lane” that portrays a fictional neighborhood inhabited by current and former NBA stars. Actor Michael B. Jordan stars as a bus driver who shuttles children through the neighborhood. The league’s most famous Jordan—Michael—is absent. But the NBA managed to get 20 legends to appear in the ad—including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and Isiah Thomas—as well as 14 current stars, such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson. Also included are seven team mascots, including Benny the Bull and The Raptor from Toronto.