Marketing News & Strategy

Watch Nike’s Serena Williams tribute ad

Her longtime sponsor traces the rise of the tennis great in spot from Wieden+Kennedy airing after her US Open loss
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 02, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketing winners and losers of the week
Credit: Nike

“She didn’t change who she was—and that changed everything, for all of us.” Those are the final words of Nike’s tribute ad to Serena Williams, released moments after her third-round loss in the US Open on Friday night to Ajla Tomljanović.

The spot, distributed on Nike’s social media channels, comes from Wieden+Kennedy Portland and is voiced by actress Zendaya. It traces the remarkable rise of the girl from Compton, California who became not just an all-time tennis great, but a role model for millions.

“When the world judged her home, she repped her city,” the spot begins, showing childhood footage, before alluding to how she battled critics at certain points of her career, with lines such as: “When the world wanted her to be less powerful, she hit even harder,” and “when her body was too much for some, she made the world envy it.”

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Nike in a statement said: “Serena Williams redefined what it means to be a true champion. Her legacy transcends sport and has inspired generations. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with her. And, we thank her for all she has done and will do in the future.”

Nike’s ad followed other tributes from brands including Gatorade and Michelob Ultra that were released before the Open began and ran during tournament play. In a tweet Friday night, Twitter declared Williams “the most Tweeted about female athlete ever.”

Meantime, Michelob Ultra announced it would release a limited number of cans with designs featuring Williams.

Nike’s ad did not run on ESPN TV on Friday night, during or soon after the three-set match, but was quickly posted on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram following the conclusion of the match. 

 

A Nike representative did not immediately respond to a question about TV airing plans. ESPN moved its Friday night US Open coverage from ESPN2 to ESPN, presumably to seize on stellar ratings Williams has delivered the network this week. ESPN resumed its college football coverage after post-match ceremonies and the US Open switched to ESPN2.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here
More sports marketing news from Ad Age
Serena Williams brand tributes—see ads from Michelob Ultra, Gatorade and more
Maia Vines
Behind Coke’s World Cup marketing plans
E.J. Schultz
Gatorade to sell new energy drink with major NFL support called Fast Twitch
E.J. Schultz
Nissan deploys its first NFT and first college star endorser in big football campaign
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Gatorade to sell new energy drink with major NFL support called Fast Twitch

Gatorade to sell new energy drink with major NFL support called Fast Twitch
Nissan deploys its first NFT and first college star endorser in big football campaign

Nissan deploys its first NFT and first college star endorser in big football campaign
Netflix ad tier will include limited targeting, no third-party measurement

Netflix ad tier will include limited targeting, no third-party measurement
Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer

Why Truly is using fruit flies to market its hard seltzer
Behind Coke’s World Cup marketing plans

Behind Coke’s World Cup marketing plans
How Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new retail media network plans to attract advertisers

How Dick’s Sporting Goods’ new retail media network plans to attract advertisers
How Siggi’s yogurt is aiming to reach millennials with new campaign

How Siggi’s yogurt is aiming to reach millennials with new campaign