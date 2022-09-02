Watch Nike’s Serena Williams tribute ad

“She didn’t change who she was—and that changed everything, for all of us.” Those are the final words of Nike’s tribute ad to Serena Williams, released moments after her third-round loss in the US Open on Friday night to Ajla Tomljanović.
The spot, distributed on Nike’s social media channels, comes from Wieden+Kennedy Portland and is voiced by actress Zendaya. It traces the remarkable rise of the girl from Compton, California who became not just an all-time tennis great, but a role model for millions.