Watch Planet Fitness’ first campaign from Publicis Groupe

“Since March 2020, the obesity rate in the U.S. has skyrocketed. On average, U.S. adults have gained 29 pounds. What’s even worse is the staggering mental and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on all of us—but exercise is one of the most powerful antidotes to our current health crisis,” said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, in an email.

“With that said, fitness can be really intimidating, especially for those just getting started. As a brand, Planet Fitness’ mission is to inspire the 80% of Americans who don’t currently belong to a gym to get off the couch and prioritize their physical and mental health. This new work features an unexpected mix of celebrity cameos (that speak to our wide consumer base, from boomers all the way to Gen Z), to help break through and bring the many health benefits of fitness to life for everyone."

The commercial, he said, “spotlights Planet Fitness’ affordable, judgement-free environment and focuses on the lighter, brighter, feel-good feeling you get after a great workout, and that post-workout high, in a fun, memorable and light-hearted way.”