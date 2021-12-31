Watch Planet Fitness’ first campaign from Publicis Groupe

For its New Year’s campaign, Planet Fitness is positioning itself as a solution for keeping both the mind and body fit.
The “Feel Fitacular” campaign is the first since Planet Fitness named Publicis Groupe agency of record in September, spawning a bespoke agency called Team Lift. For its first campaign, Team Lift partnered with Publicis New York and the holding company's Le Truc to create a lighthearted and star-filled response to the emotional impact two years of COVID anxiety and various states of isolation have taken. It's a notable evolution of Planet Fitness’s long-running “judgment free” slogan.
