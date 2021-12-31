Marketing News & Strategy

Watch Planet Fitness’ first campaign from Publicis Groupe

Gym chain's star-studded 'Feel Fitacular' spot positions exercise as good for the mind and the body
By Parker Herren. Published on December 31, 2021.
Betty White dies at 99, starred in series including 'The Golden Girls'—and a hit Snickers ad
20211229_PlanetFitnessNYE_3x2.png
Credit: Planet Fitness

For its New Year’s campaign, Planet Fitness is positioning itself as a solution for keeping both the mind and body fit.

The “Feel Fitacular” campaign is the first since Planet Fitness named Publicis Groupe agency of record in September, spawning a bespoke agency called Team Lift. For its first campaign, Team Lift partnered with Publicis New York and the holding company's Le Truc to create a lighthearted and star-filled response to the emotional impact two years of COVID anxiety and various states of isolation have taken. It's a notable evolution of Planet Fitness’s long-running “judgment free” slogan.

"We couldn’t be prouder of the ‘Feel Fitacular’ campaign—not just because it’s an incredible representation of the creative partnership between Publicis New York Le Truc and Planet Fitness via Team Lift, but because of the message it’s putting into the world in support of emotional well-being,” said Erica Roberts, chief creative officer of Publicis New York, in an email. “This country is in the midst of a mental health crisis and working out—even just a brisk walk on the treadmill—is a powerful way of combating stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Planet Fitness is making fitness (and the emotional benefits that come with it) accessible to everyone.”

 

The spot follows a fitness tour guide, played by “Blackish” actor Jeff Meacham, as he presents the psychological benefits of working out, with the help of familiar faces.

 

“I recently learned of a ship that can transport you to a land of pure happiness,” says Meacham at the beginning of the spot.

“What kind of a ship? Spaceship?” asks Captain Kirk originator William Shatner. The answer is (unfortunately after the prospect of a literal Planet Fitness) a gym membership.

This particular Planet Fitness is populated by celebrities—actress Jane Krakowski is extremely excited to be running on a treadmill, former basketballer Dennis Rodman rides an endorphin high and TikTok star @AngryReactionsGuy very aggressively declares that a Planet Fitness membership “lets you work out all your stress for $0 enrollment and $10 a month? That makes me so happy.”

“Since March 2020, the obesity rate in the U.S. has skyrocketed. On average, U.S. adults have gained 29 pounds. What’s even worse is the staggering mental and emotional toll the pandemic has taken on all of us—but exercise is one of the most powerful antidotes to our current health crisis,” said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer of Planet Fitness, in an email.

“With that said, fitness can be really intimidating, especially for those just getting started. As a brand, Planet Fitness’ mission is to inspire the 80% of Americans who don’t currently belong to a gym to get off the couch and prioritize their physical and mental health. This new work features an unexpected mix of celebrity cameos (that speak to our wide consumer base, from boomers all the way to Gen Z), to help break through and bring the many health benefits of fitness to life for everyone."

The commercial, he said, “spotlights Planet Fitness’ affordable, judgement-free environment and focuses on the lighter, brighter, feel-good feeling you get after a great workout, and that post-workout high, in a fun, memorable and light-hearted way.”

In this article:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

Follow View all articles by this author
