Wendy’s blasts McDonald’s and offers a guarantee for its new fries

Wendy’s is backing its new fries with a guarantee—and bashing cold and soggy fries some patrons say they get from restaurants such as McDonald’s—in a new campaign that marks its biggest focus on fries in more than a decade.

“The idea that cold and soggy fries suck is a universally accepted fact,” said Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer, Wendy’s.

For years, Wendy’s has been listening to social media commentary, “hearing about the bag of sadness that comes with cold and soggy fries from the category,” said Loredo.

So, Wendy's decided to revamp its fries, which were last overhauled in November 2010.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

This time around, the company began with 20 different cuts, then tested the fries at restaurants. According to Wendy’s, its new fries are preferred nearly two to one over McDonald’s, a detail that is mentioned in the campaign breaking on TV tonight.