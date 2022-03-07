Why Wendy's keeps betting big on March Madness

New to Wendy’s NCAA program this year are “takeovers” in Las Vegas, where the draw for tournament seeding—known as Selection Sunday, March 13—has become something of an event on its own; and in New Orleans, where the men’s Final Four are scheduled April 2-4. In those cities, fans will have access to special menu items like Cajun-spiced fries and “Bananas Froster,” a take on the chain’s popular Frosty shake.

In 2021, Miller taking up residence in a Wendy’s so as to take advantage of its promotions was the focus of the chain's March Madness spots, showcasing Miller liking the restaurant at least as much as he likes basketball.



This year’s ads include six commercials featuring Miller, largely more as a supporting character to a starring cast of Wendy’s employees. In one spot, he’s crestfallen when it’s explained to him that the digital menu screens behind the counter cannot tune in NCAA Tournament games. In others, Wendy’s employees help him save on his orders using the app—where all of the chain’s madness offers originate this year.

“He’s a big fan of ours, and we of him as well,” Loredo said. “Authentic engagement is what he’s all about. He’s been an actual champion as well, and the idea of Reggie being more into Wendy’s than he is into basketball, and moving into our restaurants has been great for us. He is a big name when comes to college basketball but we also like the fact that he can play with our crew and make them the stars.”

Breakfast tops marketing menu in 2022

Wendy’s, which surpassed Burger King as the nation’s second-largest burger chain in 2020 (it remains a distant second to McDonald’s) wants to keep growing its breakfast business.

Wendy's generated about 8% of its total sales from breakfast by the end of 2021, starting from zero in early 2020. The growth has been powered by a big ad push, including a $25 million incremental spend last year and plans for another $16 million this year, when it aims for breakfast to account for 10% of total sales.

Loredo said the key for Wendy’s is a better quality menu than its morning rivals.

“QSR breakfast has been tired and old since 1972, and what we recognized was that Wendy’s could come in and give consumers a breakfast they’d be excited to wake up for,” he said, presumably referring to the year as that's when McDonald's introduced the Egg McMuffin. “So whether it’s oven-baked bacon, fresh cracked eggs, or biscuits we bake every morning, we’re bringing a breakfast that breakfast lovers can get excited about.”