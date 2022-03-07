Marketing News & Strategy

Why Wendy's keeps betting big on March Madness

CMO Carl Loredo on the 'natural crossover' between hoops fans and Wendy's fans, and marketing lessons he's learned from Yeti
By Jon Springer. Published on March 07, 2022.
Credit: Wendy's

Wendy's is bringing back familiar elements of what’s become something of a slam dunk for the restaurant brand: advertising and promotion tied to the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments.

Hall of Fame NBA player Reggie Miller is moving back into a Wendy’s restaurant in a series of lighthearted ads again this year. The chain, as usual, is offering a variety of deep discounts meant to emphasize the “madness” in March Madness. And this year, deeper integration of digital, social and other “third screen” assets, new live events capturing the excitement around the selection weekend and the finals, and an easing of COVID pandemic restrictions will make for the liveliest tournament atmosphere in three years, predicted Carl Loredo, Wendy's chief marketing officer.

Wendy’s is scrambling to meet its big breakfast goals
Jon Springer
Behold the most vicious tweets from Wendy's 'National Roast Day'
Jon Springer

Wendy’s has been an official tournament sponsor since 2017. March Madness is a “natural crossover” between the brand and its fans, Loredo said in an interview.

This year's NCAA-themed push should help Wendy’s achieve its overarching 2022 brand goals, he said, which include continuing to build its nascent breakfast business and its digital relationships with fans, while emphasizing differentiated items like its revamped french fries and recently introduced Hot Honey sandwiches.

“We love to be where our fans are, and clearly, the passion around March Madness and college hoops, for women and men, is super important to our fans. It’s a great way to engage,” Loredo said. “And being able to have a full month to go all-in with them and the partnerships we have with the NCAA, just really works well for us.”

Agencies Ketchum, VMLY&R, Spark Foundry and The Marketing Arm worked with Wendy's on the campaign.

New to Wendy’s NCAA program this year are “takeovers” in Las Vegas, where the draw for tournament seeding—known as Selection Sunday, March 13—has become something of an event on its own; and in New Orleans, where the men’s Final Four are scheduled April 2-4. In those cities, fans will have access to special menu items like Cajun-spiced fries and “Bananas Froster,” a take on the chain’s popular Frosty shake.

In 2021, Miller taking up residence in a Wendy’s so as to take advantage of its promotions was the focus of the chain's March Madness spots, showcasing Miller liking the restaurant at least as much as he likes basketball.

This year’s ads include six commercials featuring Miller, largely more as a supporting character to a starring cast of Wendy’s employees. In one spot, he’s crestfallen when it’s explained to him that the digital menu screens behind the counter cannot tune in NCAA Tournament games. In others, Wendy’s employees help him save on his orders using the app—where all of the chain’s madness offers originate this year.

“He’s a big fan of ours, and we of him as well,” Loredo said. “Authentic engagement is what he’s all about. He’s been an actual champion as well, and the idea of Reggie being more into Wendy’s than he is into basketball, and moving into our restaurants has been great for us. He is a big name when comes to college basketball but we also like the fact that he can play with our crew and make them the stars.”

Breakfast tops marketing menu in 2022

Wendy’s, which surpassed Burger King as the nation’s second-largest burger chain in 2020 (it remains a distant second to McDonald’s) wants to keep growing its breakfast business.

Wendy's generated about 8% of its total sales from breakfast by the end of 2021, starting from zero in early 2020. The growth has been powered by a big ad push, including a $25 million incremental spend last year and plans for another $16 million this year, when it aims for breakfast to account for 10% of total sales.

Loredo said the key for Wendy’s is a better quality menu than its morning rivals.

“QSR breakfast has been tired and old since 1972, and what we recognized was that Wendy’s could come in and give consumers a breakfast they’d be excited to wake up for,” he said, presumably referring to the year as that's when McDonald's introduced the Egg McMuffin. “So whether it’s oven-baked bacon, fresh cracked eggs, or biscuits we bake every morning, we’re bringing a breakfast that breakfast lovers can get excited about.”

A slow recovery from the pandemic has made for some fitful growth. The company has seen more customers utilizing the breakfast menu as a midmorning snack than a first meal of the day, executives remarked on a recent conference call.

“Breakfast was the hardest-hit daypart of COVID, and not everybody is back to their same old habits yet,” Loredo said. “But the daypart is picking up as we’ve been able to entice them to try the new breakfast.”

Price promotions like a $1 breakfast biscuit late last year delivered “huge acceleration,” Loredo said, only to encounter several severe winter storms and the omicron COVID variant.

Wendy’s is offering its breakfast menu at half-price through March 31, when customers order via the Wendy’s app. Other deals the chain has associated with this year’s NCAA Tournament—all of which require consumers to order through Wendy’s app or website—are $1 Dave’s Singles burgers (through April 10); free delivery on app or web orders through and $3 off all orders of greater than $15 (through April 4); and a buy-one, get-one-for-$1 offer on all chicken sandwiches (through April 10).

Describing his top marketing priorities for the year, Loredo pledged to dig deeper into programs that have already shown promise for Wendy’s—a focus on better food, particularly breakfast; partnerships like the NCAA basketball tournament and college football; and more digital activity, which is a boon for first-party data and can aid operations efficiency.

"You should expect to see a very significant investment and a broad storyline about the breakfast we're bringing to the marketplace. Digital is also a big focus for us,” he said. “We’ll continue to focus on ways to bring great flavors that no one else in the category can, and in our partnerships, and how we develop programming, leaning in the way others can’t.”

How Wendy's and Yeti are alike

When asked to share a brand or marketer he personally admires, Loredo mentioned Yeti, which he says has built an authentic outdoor lifestyle brand from a cooler.

“What Yeti has gone out and gotten folks who are truly sportsmen and sportswomen—folks who are in the outdoors and represent what Yei is all about, and they made them into influencers, and not the other way around, chasing celebs who were already famous. I think that’s pretty impressive.

“I liken Yeti to Wendy’s in a lot of ways, in that the differentiation they have in the product leads to great consumer engagement and passion for the brand, and ultimately, they are using that to tell the story,” he continued. “I think Wendy’s is very similar. We have a core differentiation in the food, we know a lot about our consumers and what matters to them, and so when we engage, it comes across as authentic, not a logo slap or engagement in some gaming environment where it’s like, ‘Why is this brand here at this moment?’ It makes sense authentically.”

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

