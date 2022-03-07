Why Wendy's keeps betting big on March Madness

A slow recovery from the pandemic has made for some fitful growth. The company has seen more customers utilizing the breakfast menu as a midmorning snack than a first meal of the day, executives remarked on a recent conference call.
“Breakfast was the hardest-hit daypart of COVID, and not everybody is back to their same old habits yet,” Loredo said. “But the daypart is picking up as we’ve been able to entice them to try the new breakfast.”
Price promotions like a $1 breakfast biscuit late last year delivered “huge acceleration,” Loredo said, only to encounter several severe winter storms and the omicron COVID variant.
Wendy’s is offering its breakfast menu at half-price through March 31, when customers order via the Wendy’s app. Other deals the chain has associated with this year’s NCAA Tournament—all of which require consumers to order through Wendy’s app or website—are $1 Dave’s Singles burgers (through April 10); free delivery on app or web orders through and $3 off all orders of greater than $15 (through April 4); and a buy-one, get-one-for-$1 offer on all chicken sandwiches (through April 10).
Describing his top marketing priorities for the year, Loredo pledged to dig deeper into programs that have already shown promise for Wendy’s—a focus on better food, particularly breakfast; partnerships like the NCAA basketball tournament and college football; and more digital activity, which is a boon for first-party data and can aid operations efficiency.
"You should expect to see a very significant investment and a broad storyline about the breakfast we're bringing to the marketplace. Digital is also a big focus for us,” he said. “We’ll continue to focus on ways to bring great flavors that no one else in the category can, and in our partnerships, and how we develop programming, leaning in the way others can’t.”
How Wendy's and Yeti are alike
When asked to share a brand or marketer he personally admires, Loredo mentioned Yeti, which he says has built an authentic outdoor lifestyle brand from a cooler.
“What Yeti has gone out and gotten folks who are truly sportsmen and sportswomen—folks who are in the outdoors and represent what Yei is all about, and they made them into influencers, and not the other way around, chasing celebs who were already famous. I think that’s pretty impressive.
“I liken Yeti to Wendy’s in a lot of ways, in that the differentiation they have in the product leads to great consumer engagement and passion for the brand, and ultimately, they are using that to tell the story,” he continued. “I think Wendy’s is very similar. We have a core differentiation in the food, we know a lot about our consumers and what matters to them, and so when we engage, it comes across as authentic, not a logo slap or engagement in some gaming environment where it’s like, ‘Why is this brand here at this moment?’ It makes sense authentically.”
