What State Farm is saying about Aaron Rodgers’ endorsement status amid COVID vaccine controversy

Rodgers came under fire this week when he tested positive for the coronavirus, and a news report revealed that he had never been vaccinated against COVID-19. Under NFL protocols prohibiting participation with COVID-19, Rodgers will not be playing this weekend.

NFL rules allow unvaccinated players to participate in games, but they face stricter protocols than vaccinated players. The NFL said it is investigating the Packers’ COVID protocols.

According to reports, over the summer Rodgers said he was “immunized” though his definition of the word is now drawing scrutiny.

During an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers peddled misinformation about the virus and confirmed he was not vaccinated, saying he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said.

Earlier this week, State Farm unveiled a virtual treasure hunt for consumers to use their phones to find virtual footballs for prizes, as it seeks to court younger customers via their digital interests. One of the rewards was a real football signed by Rodgers.

As of Friday morning, State Farm ads featuring Rodgers were still running, according to iSpot tracking. One on air depicts him as a host for a game show touting the marketer’s low insurance rates.

The Packers-Chiefs game is slotted as Fox Sports’ “America’s Game of the Week,” which is typically a huge ratings draw with a near national audience. Before Rodgers was sidelined, it was being called the "State Farm Bowl" by some observers because Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is also a pitchman for the insurer.