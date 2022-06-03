Why Cheez-It is using TikTok's magic trend for National Cheese Day

In celebration of National Cheese Day on Saturday, Cheez-It has partnered with magician and Netflix star Justin Willman to promote one of its newer varieties on TikTok.

The Kellogg brand is hoping to capitalize on the growing interest in magic-related trends on the social platform, where the hashtag "magic" has continued to attract viewers since spiking in April 2020 with 600 million mentions, according to TikTok data.

"With at-home magic tricks resurging in popularity on social media channels, our partnership with Justin takes the absurdly uplifting snacking experience of Cheez-It Puff'd and provides families with a magical snacktime activity,” Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, said in a press release.

The snack brand introduced the Cheez-It Puff'd in January, with flavors including double cheese, white cheddar, and scorchin’ hot cheddar.