Why Modell’s, Pier 1 and Dressbarn are reviving on Instagram

When Pier 1 went bankrupt four years ago, many fans lamented the furniture chain’s demise. Now, a flurry of cryptic social media posts are giving them hope for the full retail revival of the brand, which has been limited to e-commerce. On Tuesday, Pier 1 posted a series of Instagram posts with its logo and the caption, “Redecorating. Be back soon.” Similarly, Dressbarn, which has also been selling online only since filing for bankruptcy five years ago, posted “Spring close cleaning, brb.” Modell’s Sporting Goods, which has not had any retail operations since its 2020 bankruptcy, wrote “New era loading.”

The posts are part of a social media strategy from Omni Retail Enterprises, a newly formed entity that recently acquired the majority of the assets of Retail Ecommerce Ventures, the firm that had previously bought bankrupt brands including Modell’s, Pier 1 and Dressbarn during their liquidation sales. Retail Ecommerce Ventures, which was near bankruptcy territory itself a year ago, is no longer in operation.