Why Patrón marketer Adrian Parker left the tequila brand—and what’s next
When not overseeing global marketing for Patrón, Adrian Parker for the last several months has tackled marketing industry issues including boosting diversity and reimagining how companies can appeal to Gen Z workers. Now he is leaving the tequila brand behind to pursue those passions full time by launching an advisory consultancy.
Parker, who recently announced his exit as global marketing VP for Patron on LinkedIn, confirmed his future plans today in an interview with Ad Age. He leaves the Bacardi-owned brand after a more than a seven-year run that started when he was VP of digital marketing for the brand.
Parker joins a growing list of high-level marketing execs that are exiting top jobs after spending months dealing with industry upheaval caused by the pandemic. Burnout has been raised as one potential cause for the turnover, but Parker says that is not the main reason he is getting out. Still, he concedes that the pandemic has reset his life priorities.
“It is the right time to let someone else lead the brand for the future of Bacardi,” he says. “It’s less burnout, more about, I had done it and been a part of the brand and knew I had to do something new. But probably the piece that got accelerated by the pandemic was this realization that time is limited, and time is valuable. And so instead of going into another role, it felt right to take the time to take the time to pursue something that was personally important to me.”
Parker in the past year emerged as a leading voice on how marketers should respond to calls for racial justice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Inside Bacardi he led initiatives such as “More Than Tequila,” a Patrón-backed program that helps Black artists. Parker also connected Patrón with the Marcus Graham Project and its boot camp program to recruit 12 up-and-coming creatives from underrepresented backgrounds to gain hands-on experience alongside the tequila brand’s marketing team.
Parker pushed such causes even in his down time, convening nighttime Zoom calls with industry leaders, holding anti-racist workshops and writing about leadership on his personal blog. That includes this post in which he breaks down what he sees are the five most-common responses when talking about racism.
Parker has also taken a keen interest in how companies must evolve to nurture Gen Z employees, whom in his view tend to thrive in non-traditional work environments. “Talented people oftentimes don’t want a full-time job,” he says. “The bad-ass creative or developer kind of wants to do a little bit of work and take a sabbatical or have non-traditional hours.”
“Gen Z is looking at [the work] relationship so differently,” he adds. But “a lot of the C-suite struggles with that, because we grew up where your location was your loyalty: ‘You’ve got to be in the office, I’ve got to see you.’ it’s that 9-to-5 [mentality]. So, I am really excited to dig into that … and build a better mousetrap especially for marketing. We are such a creative and inspired industry.”
A Bacardi representative told Ad Age it does not comment on executive departures and did not answer a question about its plans to replace Parker. The marketer is expected to fill his role this year.
Parker, a father of three who lives in Dallas, in his LinkedIn post credited his wife for granting him “one year to focus full-time on writing, advising & building something new.” He also offered several reflections/lessons learned during his Patrón tenure. They include: “The race is not to the swift. Ten years ago, I was writing tweets for Radioshack,” and “leadership is less about leaving a mark & more about creating places where everyone can.”