Zuckerberg tells staff to focus on video products as Meta’s stock plunges

Zuckerberg appeared red-eyed and wore glasses, the person said. He said he might tear up because he’d scratched his eye—not because of the topics up for discussion.

Meta is already talking about ways to retain staff amid the stock rout. The social media giant is thinking of offering long weekends, Zuckerberg said, responding to a question on burnout. He also encouraged exhausted employees to use their vacation days. He added that based on his life experience, transitioning to a four-day workweek would not be productive.

Employee shares vest on Feb. 15, and manager conversations about bonuses and promotions happen in March—both of which could be factors in workers’ potential decisions to leave, according to another person familiar with the company’s plans.

—Bloomberg News