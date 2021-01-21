Media

The 18 craftiest brand memes featuring Bernie Sanders and his inauguration mittens

The Bernie pose that launched a thousand memes
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on January 21, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump
Credit: Benefit Cosmetics US via Twitter

Yesterday, Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. It was a historic moment, with Kamala Harris sworn in as the nation’s first woman, Black and Asian vice president; while the youngest U.S. Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, captured hearts and minds with her powerful words.

But who is the top trending person across social media today? Vermont senator and past presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, who was photographed at the event in a pair of cozy wool mittens, sitting back in a folding chair, wearing a blue surgical mask and looking like he would rather be freezing anywhere else. It was an entire mood, and the image, taken by news agency AFP Correspondent Brendan Smialowski, soon went viral.

People around the world began creating memes of Bernie's pose—in famous paintings, outside of a Best Buy, and even as the fly on Mike Pence’s head from the vice presidential debates. Celebrities added him to scenes from their films and TV shows. Sarah Jessica Parker placed him in a clip from “Sex and the City.” Even government agency Readygov had some fun with the meme.

Now, there’s now a website that places Bernie and his mittens anywhere in the world, and there’s already meme merch available. T-shirts with Bernie are being sold on Etsy, Jewish magazine Jewish Currents is selling a mug with a cartoon version of the pose, and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has designed a lookalike bobblehead, on presale for $25.

The famous mittens actually came via a side business of Vermont teacher Jen Ellis, who gave a pair to the Senator in 2016. The Vermont teacher now says she has sold out of the mittens, according to The Hill.

Brands, too, are always down for a good meme, and today, many got in on the excitement. We scrolled through thousands of brands' Bernie memes to share the most creative ones:

Benefit Cosmetics

Smile Direct Club

WikiHow

CBC’s Schitt’s Creek

Herb

The Office on Peacock

Related articles
Brands respond to Joe Biden’s inauguration
Ilyse Liffreing
Slack's massive outage gives brands a meme to start the new year
Ilyse Liffreing
9 brand social feeds we loved to follow in 2020
Ilyse Liffreing
The 8 most memorable memes of 2020
Ilyse Liffreing

Mean Girls on Broadway

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Shopify

Vulture

MTV

Cava

Etsy

Ibotta

London Philharmonic Orchestra

KFC India

ComicBook.com

The Andy Warhol Museum

In this article:

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump

Biden draws bigger inauguration ratings than Trump

Netflix blows past 200 million subscriptions

Netflix blows past 200 million subscriptions
How Snapchat is chasing TikTok while creators chase the Spotlight ... and the cash

How Snapchat is chasing TikTok while creators chase the Spotlight ... and the cash
NYC hospitals adopt influencer strategy to promote COVID testing, complete with Misty Copeland and dogs

NYC hospitals adopt influencer strategy to promote COVID testing, complete with Misty Copeland and dogs
ViacomCBS tests national addressable ads with Dish Media

ViacomCBS tests national addressable ads with Dish Media

NBCUniversal deploys AI to help Olympics marketers shape creative in divisive time

NBCUniversal deploys AI to help Olympics marketers shape creative in divisive time

T-Mobile chooses a new media agency and Twitch streaming records are smashed: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

T-Mobile chooses a new media agency and Twitch streaming records are smashed: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Donna Speciale to lead Univision ad sales

Donna Speciale to lead Univision ad sales