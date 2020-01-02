ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ bets on infamous sex windmill for promos
With a new season of “The Bachelor” on the immediate horizon, ABC is inviting fans to snap selfies and mingle with Bachelor Nation alums inside a replica sex windmill in a not-so-subtle nod to new Bachelor star Peter Weber’s past.
For the uninitiated: During last year’s season of “The Bachelorette,” star Hannah Brown and then-contestant Weber, a commercial airline pilot, got down four times in a Greek windmill during their Fantasy Suite date (a pivotal end-of-show moment when the finalists each spend an off-camera night with that season’s suitor).
On Jan. 2, Weber himself inaugurated a life-size version of the infamous windmill at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles, where fans can get an immersive “Bachelor” experience up loaded with jokes and winks to the episode through Monday, Jan. 6, when the new season premieres at 8 p.m. ET.
But despite his presence at the activation and signing on for another installment of a “Bachelor” franchise, Weber seems keen to put his romantic escapades behind him. “There’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past,” he recently told People.
ABC created promotional signage including a billboard and digital displays featuring Pilot Pete to greet travelers at LAX (a hub for Weber’s employer, Delta Air Lines), and also made digital ad buys at 240 malls across the 65 U.S. cities to advertise the show’s return.
To add another dramatic flair, now-single Brown—who originally shunned Weber during her “Bachelorette” finale in favor of country singer Jed Wyatt—will make an appearance.