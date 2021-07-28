Ad Age makes staff additions and promotes two journalists
Ad Age is boosting its coverage of the marketing industry by promoting two journalists into new roles and hiring two reporters.
Jenn Chiu has been promoted to design director, a role in which she will oversee the Ad Age design team and work on all aspects of the publication’s design evolution, including print and online. She has spent more than 20 years at Ad Age parent, Crain Communications, including the past 12 years at Ad Age, where she has done just about every job in the art department, including most recently serving as senior art director.
Also taking on a new role is Jessica Wohl, who was promoted to senior editor with duties including managing Ad Age’s online presence and contributing to daily story editing. Wohl was previously a senior reporter covering the food marketing beat. She joined Ad Age six years ago from the Chicago Tribune.
Ad Age is also increasing its ad tech coverage with the addition of Erika Wheless, who joins from Digiday, where she covered commerce. At Ad Age, she will focus on the rapidly evolving social media and ad tech industries.
Coming aboard as a general assignment reporter is Moyo Adeolu, who will contribute daily reporting on the marketing industry, including ad trends that intersect with pop culture. Adeolu recently earned her master’s degree in public affairs reporting at the University of Illinois. She also held an internship at WCIA, a TV station in Champaign, Illinois, where she covered the Illinois statehouse from Springfield.
“Ad Age is committed to exceptional coverage of the rapid changes occurring in the marketing industry, and these new hires and promotions will help us in this endeavor,” says Ad Age Editor-in-Chief Dan Peres. “Jenn brings precision, creativity and solution-based thinking to everything she touches, while Jessica has covered the food marketing beat with a steady hand and a level of mastery and curiosity that has led to hundreds of great stories. They are both ready to help lead the newsroom.”
Peres added: “We are also pleased to add two talented reporters to our beat coverage in Moyo and Erika who will help us provide the kind of daily breaking news and quick-turn analysis stories that our subscribers want.”