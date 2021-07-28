Media

Ad Age makes staff additions and promotes two journalists

Publication fills design director and senior editor roles while hiring two reporters to bolster daily marketing industry coverage
By E.J. Schultz. Published on July 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
HP and Hearst’s Seventeen partner to share the story of an inspiring girl coder

Clockwise from left: Jessica Wohl, Jenn Chiu, Moyo Adeolu and Erika Wheless.

Credit: Ad Age

Ad Age is boosting its coverage of the marketing industry by promoting two journalists into new roles and hiring two reporters.

Jenn Chiu has been promoted to design director, a role in which she will oversee the Ad Age design team and work on all aspects of the publication’s design evolution, including print and online. She has spent more than 20 years at Ad Age parent, Crain Communications, including the past 12 years at Ad Age, where she has done just about every job in the art department, including most recently serving as senior art director.

Also taking on a new role is Jessica Wohl, who was promoted to senior editor with duties including managing Ad Age’s online presence and contributing to daily story editing. Wohl was previously a senior reporter covering the food marketing beat. She joined Ad Age six years ago from the Chicago Tribune.

More from Ad Age
Don’t Miss Small Agency Conference
Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022 is open for submissions

Ad Age is also increasing its ad tech coverage with the addition of Erika Wheless, who joins from Digiday, where she covered commerce. At Ad Age, she will focus on ​​the rapidly evolving social media and ad tech industries. 

Coming aboard as a general assignment reporter is Moyo Adeolu, who will contribute daily reporting on the marketing industry, including ad trends that intersect with pop culture. Adeolu recently earned her master’s degree in public affairs reporting at the University of Illinois. She also held an internship at WCIA, a TV station in Champaign, Illinois, where she covered the Illinois statehouse from Springfield.

“Ad Age is committed to exceptional coverage of the rapid changes occurring in the marketing industry, and these new hires and promotions will help us in this endeavor,” says Ad Age Editor-in-Chief Dan Peres. “Jenn brings precision, creativity and solution-based thinking to everything she touches, while Jessica has covered the food marketing beat with a steady hand and a level of mastery and curiosity that has led to hundreds of great stories. They are both ready to help lead the newsroom.”

Peres added: “We are also pleased to add two talented reporters to our beat coverage in Moyo and Erika who will help us provide the kind of daily breaking news and quick-turn analysis stories that our subscribers want.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

HP and Hearst’s Seventeen partner to share the story of an inspiring girl coder

HP and Hearst’s Seventeen partner to share the story of an inspiring girl coder
NBCUniversal adopts ad identifier to help fix problems like ad repetition

NBCUniversal adopts ad identifier to help fix problems like ad repetition

TV networks call for suspension of Nielsen ratings accreditation amid continued problems

TV networks call for suspension of Nielsen ratings accreditation amid continued problems
Watch Colbert imagine if Facebook was around during polio

Watch Colbert imagine if Facebook was around during polio
CNN to launch streaming service in early 2022

CNN to launch streaming service in early 2022
Roku, Maker’s Mark join forces for bourbon-backed talk show

Roku, Maker’s Mark join forces for bourbon-backed talk show
Facebook wins dismissal of federal and states’ monopoly lawsuits

Facebook wins dismissal of federal and states’ monopoly lawsuits
‘The World Made Local’: Condé Nast Traveler unveils brand campaign

‘The World Made Local’: Condé Nast Traveler unveils brand campaign