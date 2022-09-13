Media

Discover the future of streaming TV—hear from top advertisers and media investors on Nov. 10

Ad Age hosts its annual conference on streaming strategies
By Parker Herren. Published on September 13, 2022.
Paramount names new president of ad sales

The TV industry sits on the precipice of a new era as innovations in digital video evolve at a rapid pace and streaming viewership begins outpacing numbers on linear for the first time.

On Nov. 10, Ad Age Next: Streaming will gather industry leaders in person for one-on-one conversations about major platforms’ future-looking strategies as well as panels featuring top advertisers and media investors to discuss the state of streaming TV.

Where is Ad Age Next: Streaming?

The one-day event will be held at Convene at One Liberty Plaza in New York City. The location is at 1 Liberty Plaza in the financial district, with the entrance at the southwest corner of Broadway and Cortlandt Street.

When is the event and what time does it start?

Ad Age Next: Streaming is on Thursday, Nov. 10, starting with breakfast at 8 a.m. EDT and ending with networking at 5 p.m. EDT.

Who’s speaking at Ad Age Next: Streaming?

Each year the event brings executives from the largest media companies, including Paramount, NBCUniversal, Hulu and Roku—as well as newer entrants to the space.

The 2021 lineup also included Chip and Joanna Gaines from Magnolia Network; the heads of marketing for Clubhouse, Ally Financial and NTWRK; and the leaders of G4, El Rey Network, KweliTV and VIX.

What’s on the agenda?

Executives from brands, media titans and agencies will delve into developments in measurement, branding and bundling.

Attendees will also hear about how targeting platforms appeal to niche audiences, the revolution of short-form video, the explosion of popularity in non-English language programming and updates on a trailblazing year in streaming sports. Plus, key players will discuss the latest in shoppable advertising and how brands are becoming long-form entertainers themselves.

Who attends the event?

Ad Age Next: Streaming is designed for brand marketers, agency players and tech executives looking for the latest strategies in streaming and connected TV measurement, advertising, audience targeting and more. Every year, sessions also explore the latest innovations to the streaming landscape—from new branded content ideas to reaching niche audiences.

How much is a ticket to Ad Age Next: Streaming?

An individual ticket to the event is $280.

Where do I see the latest information and buy tickets?

You can buy tickets and see the latest updates, including speakers, topics and other details, at AdAge.com/Streaming.

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

