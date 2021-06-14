Ad Age wins 2021 Neal, Best in Business awards
Ad Age has earned a Best Website honor among brands with more than $7 million in revenue in the 2021 Jesse H. Neal awards competition, honoring exceptional work in business media.
The award honors a site that “consistently maximizes the use of the medium’s immediacy, depth, and interactivity to meet the needs of the target audience and deliver the highest standards of b-to-b journalism,” according to the Neal Awards. This is Ad Age’s second consecutive win in the category.
Ad Age was a finalist in two additional Neal categories: Best Individual News Coverage for The Richards Group Coverage and Best COVID-19 industry coverage.
The Richards coverage followed the sudden implosion of The Richards Group after founder Stan Richards was accused of making racist remarks in a meeting. Reports of the comment prompted a mass exodus of clients, and ultimately forced Richards’ resignation.
The COVID coverage recognition honors Ad Age’s blog tracking the marketing industry’s response to COVID-19 in real time.
The Jesse H. Neal Awards, established in 1955, are among the most prestigious awards for business journalism.
Ad Age's Richards Group coverage was also recognized last month by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing's Best in Business award. The publication took home the top prize in the Breaking news, Small division category.
“The first report in this entry not only broke news but also produced the kind of impact more commonly associated with investigative reporting. Follow-up stories chronicled the rise and fall of an advertising firm whose 88-year-old founder called a proposed ad 'too black' and wondered aloud whether it would alienate a motel chain’s white supremacist customers,” said the SABEW judges panel.
"What a wonderful pair of wins for the Ad Age team," said Dan Peres, Ad Age editor-in-chief. "This brand was founded over 90 years ago and the fact that Ad Age continues to lead in industry coverage is a testament to the tireless effort of its hardworking reporters, editors and designers.
"With respect to the Best in Business award, I want to acknowledge the experience and reporting savvy of Judy Pollack, our executive editor, who broke the Richards Group news and led our coverage."