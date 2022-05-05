Media

Ad groups evaluate TV measurement beyond Nielsen

ANA and 4A's join CIMM to foster transition to 'multi-currency' market for TV and video
By Jack Neff. Published on May 05, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How brands can succeed in an evolving retail media landscape
Credit: iStock

The ad industry’s top buy-side organizations are joining forces on a study to explore the industry’s transition to a multi-currency TV market in the U.S. in a further blow to Nielsen’s status as a near monopoly.

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) is joining the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) in launching the study. The study will “will assess the opportunities and challenges presented by the transition and will seek to develop practical recommendations that can help to ensure the success of the transition” across ad-supported TV and video on linear and non-linear platforms, the groups announced in a statement.

A brands’ guide to the Nielsen turmoil

The move comes amid widespread experimentation with Nielsen alternatives such as Comscore, VideoAmp, iSpot.tv and Samba TV in advance of the coming TV upfronts. While Nielsen executives have, at times, suggested the alternative currency movement is driven primarily by media companies looking to improve their revenue, a study launched by the leading buy-side groups helps confirm broader industry interest.

More from Ad Age
Horizon Media will use Nielsen alternatives for up to 15% of TV upfront deals
Jack Neff
Why TV upfront deals will still use Nielsen measurement despite all the talk
Jack Neff
Nielsen's new owners face pressure to measure better at lower cost
Jack Neff
ANA picks VideoAmp for cross-media measurement test
Jack Neff

"There are good reasons to be positive about recent developments,” said Jon Watts, managing director at CIMM, in a statement. CIMM members are “largely optimistic that this transition will create new opportunities, drive increased investment in measurement offerings, stimulate innovation and facilitate the growth and development of advanced advertising. However, there are also important uncertainties about how the transition will work in practice, the implications for planning and buying, and the challenges of navigating across and between different measurement solutions, leading at least some industry participants—including smaller networks, major agency groups and advertisers—to voice concerns.”

The study will look at such issues as what is lacking in TV currency measurement, the challenges and risks of multiple currencies, approaches different agency groups are taking to support clients, standards and accreditation for currency measurement vendors and potential impact of the transition on the wider TV ad market.

Register for upcoming Ad Age events

“Our goal with this study is to help educate and inform the industry on how to transition from uncertainty to innovation in an increasingly complex transaction environment,” said Nathalie Bordes, executive VP of measurement for marketers at the ANA.

“Unlike media owners who see a revenue benefit from a multi-currency TV market, agencies are revenue-neutral in the measurement process,” said Ashwini Karandikar, executive VP of media, technology and data at the 4A’s, adding: “Our goal is to ensure transparency in the measurement methodologies in order to eliminate the complexities for our members.”

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Fox's Tubi expands Nielsen relationship even amid measurement upheaval

Fox's Tubi expands Nielsen relationship even amid measurement upheaval
Netflix fires employees in marketing effort restructuring

Netflix fires employees in marketing effort restructuring
Comcast falls with weak broadband stoking fears of slowdown

Comcast falls with weak broadband stoking fears of slowdown
InfoSum scales data clean room network in deal with The Trade Desk

InfoSum scales data clean room network in deal with The Trade Desk
Nielsen rival iSpot.tv gets $325 million Goldman Sachs investment

Nielsen rival iSpot.tv gets $325 million Goldman Sachs investment
Warner Bros. Discovery forecasts 'a little messier' 2022, shares fall

Warner Bros. Discovery forecasts 'a little messier' 2022, shares fall
What CNN+'s demise signals for the future of streaming TV

What CNN+'s demise signals for the future of streaming TV
CNN+ is shutting down in a Warner Bros. Discovery cost-cutting effort

CNN+ is shutting down in a Warner Bros. Discovery cost-cutting effort