Ad groups evaluate TV measurement beyond Nielsen

The ad industry’s top buy-side organizations are joining forces on a study to explore the industry’s transition to a multi-currency TV market in the U.S. in a further blow to Nielsen’s status as a near monopoly.

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM) is joining the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) in launching the study. The study will “will assess the opportunities and challenges presented by the transition and will seek to develop practical recommendations that can help to ensure the success of the transition” across ad-supported TV and video on linear and non-linear platforms, the groups announced in a statement.

The move comes amid widespread experimentation with Nielsen alternatives such as Comscore, VideoAmp, iSpot.tv and Samba TV in advance of the coming TV upfronts. While Nielsen executives have, at times, suggested the alternative currency movement is driven primarily by media companies looking to improve their revenue, a study launched by the leading buy-side groups helps confirm broader industry interest.