Amazon makes the most of its NFL bragging rights in appeal to brands
Amazon held its first NewFronts advertiser showcase on Monday, and made its National Football League streaming deal a centerpiece of the offering for brands, while also leaning heavily on Twitch, its young-skewing video site.
Meanwhile, Amazon also launched a new ad product called “self-service Amazon audience guaranteed,” which provides price predictability and measurement to advertisers. Guaranteed ad delivery is closer to the way TV advertisers buy commercials, where they know the size of the audience ahead of time and the cost of the ad campaign. In digital, pricing and reach are typically less stable, with ads being sold in auctions, with no guarantee a marketer will win.
Amazon is starting to see a larger audience of streaming TV viewers through Fire TV, IMDb TV, Twitch and Prime, where it can offer more consistent ad placements.
“Now, in the self-service Amazon DSP, audience guarantee buyers can create campaigns with fixed pricing per placement and only pay for the impressions that reach their audiences,” said Alan Moss, Amazon Advertising’s VP of global ad sales, during the NewFronts.
Amazon hosted the NewFronts show on Monday, the first day of the event, which will run through Thursday. The Interactive Advertising Bureau produces the annual advertising confab. Vizio, Roku and Samsung Ads were also among the first-day presenters.
Amazon was holding its NewFronts on the same day that it announced that it secured rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football Games, starting in 2022. Amazon and NFL had planned to start the deal in 2023, but the timeline was pushed up. Amazon is the first streaming digital platform to have exclusive rights to a portion of the NFL season.
The NewFronts became a way for Amazon to show off why it was an attractive partner for NFL games. Marie Donaghue, Amazon’s VP of global sports video, said that people watched football on Amazon properties for an average of 82 minutes a game during the experimental run of games that Amazon already hosted in the past two years. Meanwhile, the average viewer on TV watches a football game on TV for 67 minutes, Donaghue said.
Donaghue also gave a glimpse into how Amazon plans to produce its NFL lineup; it will have to create a new format for the games. “Prime Video will deliver new pregame, halftime and postgame shows,” Donaghue said. “And it will continue to offer fan-favorite interactive features like ‘X-Ray’ and ‘Next Gen Stats,’ which provide a more customizable viewing experience.”
Those are features that viewers can click into while watching NFL games. Amazon also played up the interactivity provided by Twitch, where NFL games also stream. Twitch is mostly for younger viewers used to streaming video games online, and the NFL games will appear on channels run by a group of popular sports creators and commentators.
To promote the NFL partnership, Amazon brought football stars Larry Fitzgerald and JuJu Smith-Schuster into the NewFronts presentation. The host of Amazon’s NewFronts was Catherine O’Hara, star of “Schitt’s Creek,” which is available on IMDb TV.
Across all its streaming properties, Amazon said that it now reaches 120 million people a month on channels that are supported by advertising. That was up from 20 million last year. That growth was because Amazon expanded beyond Prime Video, which had mostly been ad-free. It now has IMDb TV, Fire TV, Twitch and live sports on Prime.
Amazon also showed off how its e-commerce site meshes with video advertising, which is one of the main draws of its booming ad business. One demonstration showed a Fire TV viewer adding Heinz Ketchup to an Amazon shopping cart by speaking the command to Alexa, the voice-activated assistant.
Aside from traditional video advertising and e-commerce, Amazon also talked about brand integrations into the programming on IMDb TV.
“We have so many unique ways for brands to break through,” Moss said, adding that there are “branded entertainment opportunities like in-show integrations or out-of-show custom storytelling.”